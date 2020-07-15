News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: In outreach attempt, Congress works peace talks between Gehlot and Pilot and all the latest news

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 16:53 IST

Congress employs KC Venugopal to broker peace between Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot

Sachin Pilot’s firm and clear message this morning that he is “not joining the BJP” has got the Congress working behind the scenes to bring about a possible rapprochement between Ashok Gehlot and him. Read more

Galwan clash: On border row, China says military talks with India made further progress without giving details

China on Wednesday said the fourth round of Sino-India military talks held on Tuesday to reduce tension at the border had made progress in disengaging troops in the western section of the disputed boundary. Read more

Give a healthy twist to your favourite burger

A burger with an extra slice of cheese and deep fried patty killing you with guilt? Now give a healthy spin and turn the comfort food into a wholesome meal. Packed with nutrition and fresh flavours, here are some smart tips and tweaks from chefs for you to prepare a healthy burger without the guilt. Read more

‘It’s very, very tough’: Why Sangakkara prefers Dhoni over Ganguly as a batsman in ODIs

Former Sri Lanka wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara has chosen MS Dhoni ahead of Sourav Ganguly as his pick for the better ODI batsman among the two. Dhoni and Ganguly, two of India’s finest captains have led the country to numerous triumphs but Sangakkara, who has played against both, went with Dhoni purely for his ability to finish matches for the team. Read more

Army of yellow-coloured frogs spotted in Madhya Pradesh. Watch

A video involving an army of rare yellow-coloured bullfrogs has left people surprised and mesmerised. It won’t be wrong to say that it’s an incredible sight. Read more

Reliance RIL AGM 2020: Google invests ₹33,737 crore for 7.7% stake in Jio Platforms

Reliance Industries Limited chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani at the company’s 43rd annual general meeting (AGM) announced that Google has invested a sum of ₹33,737 crore in Jio Platforms. Read more

Bihar businessman buys land on the moon, find out how much it cost

A Gaya based businessman has bought an acre of land on the moon on his birthday. Neeraj Kumar said that he had heard about Sushant Singh Rajput, Shah Rukh Khan and others owning land on the moon and he also wanted to have land on the moon. He said that while the price was not very high the process was very long. Watch this video for all the updates. Watch more