News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM: India gets Swiss account details for first time and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 16:58 IST

In fight against black money, India gets Swiss account details for first time

India has received first tranche of details about financial accounts of its residents in Swiss banks under a new automatic exchange of information framework between the two countries, marking a significant milestone in the fight against black money suspected to be stashed abroad.

Supreme Court stops tree cutting in Mumbai’s Aarey till next hearing on October 21

The Supreme Court on Monday said that no more trees are to be cut in Mumbai’s Aarey Colony till the next date of hearing on October 21. The court also ordered the immediate release of protestors who were arrested on furnishing of personal bonds.

Hyderabad woman found dead in her US home, parents allege torture by husband

A 38-year-old woman from Hyderabad was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her home in US state of North Carolina on Sunday, the police in the city said on Monday. The local police in North Carolina have taken Gajam Vanitha’s husband Rachakonda Shiva Kumar, a 42-year-old software engineer, into custody for questioning.

William Kaelin and Gregg Semenza of US, Britain’s Peter Ratcliffe win Nobel Medicine Prize

The 2019 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to scientists William G. Kaelin, Jr, Peter J. Ratcliffe and Gregg L. Semenza for their discoveries of “how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability,” the Nobel Committee announced today.

After backing Aarey tree felling, Union Minister refuses comment on SC order

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday refused to comment on the Supreme Court order stopping the felling of trees at Mumbai’s Aarey Colony till the next date of hearing on October 21. “Supreme Court has given a decision on it, so I will not comment on the matter,” ANI quoted Javadekar as saying.

‘We can come any night without warning’: Erdogan to Syria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday that his army was ready to launch operations against Kurdish militants in Syria at any moment following the US announcement that it would not stand in the way. “There is a phrase that we always say: we can come any night without warning,” Erdogan told reporters in televised remarks.

India vs South Africa: ‘He has a much better technique than Virender Sehwag’ – Shoaib Akhtar lauds Rohit Sharma

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Ahkhar hailed Rohit Sharma and went to the extent of saying his technique is much better than legendary India opener Virender Sehwag. Rohit was at his majestic best in the recently-concluded first Test against South Africa in Visakhapatnam and his twin centuries fired India to a comprehensive win over the Proteas.

Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Mohammad Azharuddin’s son Asad Azharuddin

Sania Mirza has confirmed the rumours of her sister Anam tying knot with Asad Azharuddin, son of former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin. Anam and Asad have known each other for a long time now and a post from Anam last month fueled the rumours of the duo getting married soon.

