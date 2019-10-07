SC stops tree cutting in Mumbai’s Aarey till next hearing on October 21

mumbai

The Supreme Court on Monday said that that no more trees are to be cut in Mumbai’s Aarey Colony till the next date of hearing on October 21.

“Don’t cut anything now,” the apex court said while hearing petitions challenging the felling of trees to build a car shed for the Mumbai Metro.

The court also ordered the immediate release of protestors who were arrested on furnishing of personal bonds.

The SC asked Maharashtra government to maintain status quo on tree cutting and file a report on the status of saplings it has planted in the Aarey area.

On Sunday, the Supreme Court set up a special bench to hear petitions challenging the felling of trees in Aarey Colony which triggered a massive protest over the weekend with activists saying ecological damage to one of the city’s only green lungs.

The SC registry in a notice had said that the court had taken suo motu cognisance of a letter by law students, dated October 6, and set up a special bench to hear the matter on Monday. The notice said that the letter urging the top court to pay urgent attention to Aarey was treated as a public interest litigation.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) had begun chopping trees Friday night hours after the Bombay high court dismissed petitions challenging the felling of 2,464 trees from Aarey Milk Colony to make way for a car shed for Mumbai Metro Line - 3.

Locals and activists claimed that hundreds of trees have already been cut.

