e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 07, 2019

SC stops tree cutting in Mumbai’s Aarey till next hearing on October 21

Aarey Forest Case: “Don’t cut anything now,” the apex court said while hearing petitions challenging the felling of trees to build a car shed for the Mumbai Metro.

mumbai Updated: Oct 07, 2019 10:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
View of Metro Construction work at Aarey Milk Colony in Goregaon East, Mumbai
View of Metro Construction work at Aarey Milk Colony in Goregaon East, Mumbai(PTI)
         

The Supreme Court on Monday said that that no more trees are to be cut in Mumbai’s Aarey Colony till the next date of hearing on October 21.

“Don’t cut anything now,” the apex court said while hearing petitions challenging the felling of trees to build a car shed for the Mumbai Metro.

The court also ordered the immediate release of protestors who were arrested on furnishing of personal bonds.

The SC asked Maharashtra government to maintain status quo on tree cutting and file a report on the status of saplings it has planted in the Aarey area.

On Sunday, the Supreme Court set up a special bench to hear petitions challenging the felling of trees in Aarey Colony which triggered a massive protest over the weekend with activists saying ecological damage to one of the city’s only green lungs.

The SC registry in a notice had said that the court had taken suo motu cognisance of a letter by law students, dated October 6, and set up a special bench to hear the matter on Monday. The notice said that the letter urging the top court to pay urgent attention to Aarey was treated as a public interest litigation.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) had begun chopping trees Friday night hours after the Bombay high court dismissed petitions challenging the felling of 2,464 trees from Aarey Milk Colony to make way for a car shed for Mumbai Metro Line - 3.

Locals and activists claimed that hundreds of trees have already been cut.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 10:42 IST

tags
top news
SC stops tree cutting in Mumbai’s Aarey till next hearing on October 21
SC stops tree cutting in Mumbai’s Aarey till next hearing on October 21
Oct 07, 2019 10:58 IST
Pak central bank doesn’t understand terror financing, says FATF report
Pak central bank doesn’t understand terror financing, says FATF report
Oct 07, 2019 10:51 IST
Indian Army to begin deploying light howitzers in eastern sector
Indian Army to begin deploying light howitzers in eastern sector
Oct 07, 2019 07:07 IST
Mumbai beggar, run over by train, had Rs 8.77L in FDs, coins worth Rs 1.75L
Mumbai beggar, run over by train, had Rs 8.77L in FDs, coins worth Rs 1.75L
Oct 07, 2019 07:29 IST
Kashmir saved, and then drowned Imran Khan | Opinion
Kashmir saved, and then drowned Imran Khan | Opinion
Oct 07, 2019 10:21 IST
Folk singer’s live-in partner, 5 others arrested for her murder: Cops
Folk singer’s live-in partner, 5 others arrested for her murder: Cops
Oct 07, 2019 09:49 IST
Shami joins Kapil Dev, Srinath in illustrious list of Indian fast bowlers
Shami joins Kapil Dev, Srinath in illustrious list of Indian fast bowlers
Oct 07, 2019 08:25 IST
Why China is breeding giant pigs that are as heavy as polar bears
Why China is breeding giant pigs that are as heavy as polar bears
Oct 07, 2019 07:20 IST
trending topics
Aarey TreeIndian ArmyVirat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuMumbai’s Aarey Colony ProtestJammu KashmirRealme X2 Pro
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News