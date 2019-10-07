Aarey chaos: Citizens arrested for protest granted bail by court

mumbai

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 00:24 IST

A sessions court on Sunday granted bail to all 29 citizens who were detained and later arrested for protesting against the hacking of trees in Aarey Colony in Goregaon (East).

The citizens had stormed the site, where the car shed for Metro-3 will come up, on Friday evening after learning on social media that the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has started to cut trees. They were arrested for obstructing public servant from discharging duty and unlawful assembly. Dilip Sawant, additional commissioner, north region, confirmed the development.

A hotel management student, who was arrested on Friday, could not appear for the final round of interview for a job at a high-end hotel. Advocate Sonali Samuel, who represented eight of them, said: “All of them have been granted bail by the holiday sessions court after paying ₹7,000. But they will have to visit the police station every 15 days and will have to cooperate with the investigating officer.”

Family members and friends of the 29 citizens came together on Sunday to express their anguish and emotions against the government’s “illegal” “undemocratic” and “unconstitutional” action. A press conference was conducted by the Aarey conservation group in the auditorium of a school in Goregaon (East) on Sunday afternoon, which was attended by more than 100 people.

Tanveer Nizam, an advocate practicing in Bombay high court, at the conference, said, “We will first get the FIR filed against the protesters quashed. The FIR is not made out. This is top priority for us right now. They detained women and young girls inside police station all night which is against the rules.”

Prakash Bhoir, 40, an Adivasi living in Aarey colony said, “They arrested my wife. What was her fault? . We have planted many trees and treat them at par with God. We do not even touch leaves after evening and they butchered it in front of our eyes at night. The insects and birds were killed in their sleep. The bio-diversity has got affected and this will not stop. We have been told that they will chop many more trees in future and we will fight against it lawfully.”

Manisha Dhinde, 20, a last-year student, who almost missed her examinations, said, “I live in Aarey Colony and was informed about the tree cutting and rushed there. They dragged us out of the place and my friend Mayuri fainted but they were still dragging her. I spent the entire night inside Dahisar police station and they left me in the morning only after I told them I had to appear for my college exams. But while I was leaving for my college they detained me again and said I lied that I had exams despite me showing them my hall ticket. Only after intervention of my principal they left me around 1.30 pm an hour before my exams.”

Amrita Bhattacharjee, 45, one of the petitioners who was part of the Save Aarey movement for nearly five years, said, “We will take the battle forward lawfully and through ground movement.”

As a preventive measure, the Aarey police had imposed section 144 of the CrPC and blocked protesters from entering the site where trees were being cut. The police presence rose from 150 police personnel to 250 police personnel overnight. In a press statement, the police said 100 to 200 people were protesting, and some of them got into a scuffle with police officials and assaulted them, following which 29 were arrested. Six of the arrested are women.

The tree cutting operation also drew a sharp response from the Congress. “So much for being a crusader for the environment. PM Modi’s empty rhetoric on protecting nature was just a crowd pleaser for global audiences, back home his govt’s actions are wildly different,” the party tweeted.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 00:24 IST