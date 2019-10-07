e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 07, 2019

Hyderabad woman found dead in her US home, parents allege torture by husband

Vanitha’s parents have alleged in their complaint that she might have committed suicide due to the harassment and torture by her husband and in-laws.

india Updated: Oct 07, 2019 16:25 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hyderabad
Vanitha - a mother of two children - had been living with her parents at Sai Nagar of Hyderabad’s Nagole area for quite some time.
Vanitha - a mother of two children - had been living with her parents at Sai Nagar of Hyderabad’s Nagole area for quite some time.(Photo: Sourced/ HT Photo)
         

A 38-year-old woman from Hyderabad was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her home in US state of North Carolina on Sunday, the police in the city said on Monday.

The local police in North Carolina have taken Gajam Vanitha’s husband Rachakonda Shiva Kumar, a 42-year-old software engineer, into custody for questioning.

Vanitha’s father Gajam Krishnaiah filed a complaint with the police on Monday morning, saying his daughter was found dead in the United States.

“We are awaiting further details. The family requested our help to bring the body of Vanitha from the US,” LB Nagar Police inspector V Ashok Reddy said.

Vanitha’s parents alleged in their complaint that she might have committed suicide due to the harassment and torture by her husband and in-laws.

The mother of two children had been living with her parents at Sai Nagar of Hyderabad’s Nagole area for quite some time.

“She left for the US in July this year and since then, had not been in contact with her parents. On Sunday evening, they got a call from other relatives in the US that she had committed suicide in her bedroom,” Reddy said.

When contacted, Krishnaiah said Vanitha had disputes in her family. But he refused to divulge more details, saying his first priority was to bring his daughter’s body to India.

“We shall be able to tell what exactly happened there only after we bring the body here,” he said.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 16:14 IST

tags
top news
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
Oct 07, 2019 16:52 IST
William Kaelin, Gregg Semenza and Peter Ratcliffe win Nobel Medicine Prize
William Kaelin, Gregg Semenza and Peter Ratcliffe win Nobel Medicine Prize
Oct 07, 2019 15:50 IST
After backing Aarey tree felling, Union Minister refuses comment on SC order
After backing Aarey tree felling, Union Minister refuses comment on SC order
Oct 07, 2019 16:29 IST
‘Won’t succumb’, say Telangana RTC unions after KCR sacks 48,000 employees
‘Won’t succumb’, say Telangana RTC unions after KCR sacks 48,000 employees
Oct 07, 2019 09:39 IST
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Oct 07, 2019 13:27 IST
Iran Instagram star known for plastic surgery arrested for blasphemy: Report
Iran Instagram star known for plastic surgery arrested for blasphemy: Report
Oct 07, 2019 13:25 IST
Pakistan bowler claims he ended Gautam Gambhir’s white-ball career
Pakistan bowler claims he ended Gautam Gambhir’s white-ball career
Oct 07, 2019 12:48 IST
Why China is breeding giant pigs that are as heavy as polar bears
Why China is breeding giant pigs that are as heavy as polar bears
Oct 07, 2019 16:10 IST
trending topics
Aarey TreeIndian ArmyVirat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuMumbai’s Aarey Colony ProtestJammu KashmirRealme X2 ProSonam KapoorGalaxy S9Salman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer KhanSania MirzaDurga Puja 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News