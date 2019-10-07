Hyderabad woman found dead in her US home, parents allege torture by husband

india

Oct 07, 2019

A 38-year-old woman from Hyderabad was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her home in US state of North Carolina on Sunday, the police in the city said on Monday.

The local police in North Carolina have taken Gajam Vanitha’s husband Rachakonda Shiva Kumar, a 42-year-old software engineer, into custody for questioning.

Vanitha’s father Gajam Krishnaiah filed a complaint with the police on Monday morning, saying his daughter was found dead in the United States.

“We are awaiting further details. The family requested our help to bring the body of Vanitha from the US,” LB Nagar Police inspector V Ashok Reddy said.

Vanitha’s parents alleged in their complaint that she might have committed suicide due to the harassment and torture by her husband and in-laws.

The mother of two children had been living with her parents at Sai Nagar of Hyderabad’s Nagole area for quite some time.

“She left for the US in July this year and since then, had not been in contact with her parents. On Sunday evening, they got a call from other relatives in the US that she had committed suicide in her bedroom,” Reddy said.

When contacted, Krishnaiah said Vanitha had disputes in her family. But he refused to divulge more details, saying his first priority was to bring his daughter’s body to India.

“We shall be able to tell what exactly happened there only after we bring the body here,” he said.

Oct 07, 2019