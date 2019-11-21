News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm | ‘Insult to nation’: Congress on Pragya Thakur’s nomination to House defence panel and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 16:57 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Insult to nation’: Congress over Pragya Thakur’s nomination on House defence panel

The Congress party on Thursday launched an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government for nominating Pragya Thakur, the controversial Bhopal lawmaker, to the consultative parliamentary panel of the ministry of defence.

Read more.

Shiv Sena preps for oath ceremony with plan to sequester MLAs in Rajasthan

The Shiv Sena that believes it is only days away from leading a three-party coalition government in Maharashtra intends to fly out its lawmakers to Congress-ruled Rajasthan after their meeting with Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, people familiar with the development said.

Read more.

Amit Shah stings Congress over Ayodhya, says it tried to stall case in court

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday stepped up his attack on the Congress, accusing the party of stalling a decision in the Ayodhya case in the Supreme Court that had finally ruled in favour of building the Ram temple. This is the first time that Amit Shah, who is also the BJP president, has spoken on the verdict at a political event.

Read more.

Grand Tamasha Podcast: Aatish Taseer on India, Indian Politics, and Citizenship

This week on Grand Tamasha, Milan sits down with the writer Aatish Taseer, an award-winning author who writes extensively about India and South Asia in his growing body of fiction and non-fiction writing. His most recent book, “The Twice Born: Life and Death on the Ganges,” is part travelogue, part social commentary, and part autobiographical journey of self-discovery set in the city of Benares, the spiritual capital of Hinduism.

Listen in to the podcast here.

India vs Bangladesh: Mayank Agarwal on the cusp of equalling Don Bradman in Kolkata

Ahead of the historic Test match at Eden Gardens, Mayank Agarwal is on the cusp of a sensational record. He is eyeing Don Bradman - if the right-hander scores 142 runs in the next innings he will breach the mark of 1000 Test runs and in the process will equal the legendary Bradman to have achieved this feat in 13 innings.

Read more.

At IFFI 2019, master British moviemaker Ken Loach raises concerns about rising nationalism

The 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) opened on Wednesday with the presentation of honours for two movie legends, French actor Isabelle Huppert and British auteur Ken Loach. Loach sent a recorded video – which was a telling social commentary on the direction the world is taking today.

Read more.

Mumbai’s ‘first home system’ auto rickshaw impresses many, including Twinkle Khanna

To provide a comfortable ride to passengers, an auto rickshaw driver in Mumbai came up with a unique idea. Satyawan Gite equipped his vehicle with several basic facilities and turned it into the ‘first home system’ auto rickshaw. And, the images of this modified vehicle have piqued the Internet’s interest, including former actress Twinkle Khanna.

Read more.