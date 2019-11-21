e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 21, 2019

Podcast: Aatish Taseer on India, Indian Politics, and Citizenship

Two weeks ago, Aatish received notice that the government of India was revoking his status as an Overseas Citizen of India—known as OCI.

india Updated: Nov 21, 2019 15:35 IST
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
         

This week on Grand Tamasha, Milan sits down with the writer Aatish Taseer, an award-winning author who writes extensively about India and South Asia in his growing body of fiction and non-fiction writing. His most recent book, “The Twice Born: Life and Death on the Ganges,” is part travelogue, part social commentary, and part autobiographical journey of self-discovery set in the city of Benares, the spiritual capital of Hinduism. 

Two weeks ago, Aatish received notice that the government of India was revoking his status as an Overseas Citizen of India—known as OCI. The government alleges that Aatish concealed the fact that his father, the late Salman Taseer, was a Pakistani citizen (a violation of OCI regulations). Aatish was born in London, is now a permanent resident of the United States, but was raised in New Delhi, where he spent his formative years. Milan speaks with Aatish about his life, his reporting, and the latest developments around his citizenship status.

tags
top news
Amit Shah stings Congress over Ayodhya, says it tried to stall case in court
Amit Shah stings Congress over Ayodhya, says it tried to stall case in court
Shiv Sena preps for oath ceremony with plan to sequester MLAs in Rajasthan
Shiv Sena preps for oath ceremony with plan to sequester MLAs in Rajasthan
‘Don’t forget UP’: Sanjay Nirupam cautions Congress on Shiv Sena alliance
‘Don’t forget UP’: Sanjay Nirupam cautions Congress on Shiv Sena alliance
BJP to ask Kejriwal to drink water collected from 500 places in Delhi
BJP to ask Kejriwal to drink water collected from 500 places in Delhi
Can Mayank Agarwal do a Don Bradman in Kolkata?
Can Mayank Agarwal do a Don Bradman in Kolkata?
Maruti Suzuki Baleno celebrates fourth anniversary with 6.5 lakh customers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno celebrates fourth anniversary with 6.5 lakh customers
‘First home system’ auto rickshaw impresses many, including Twinkle Khanna
‘First home system’ auto rickshaw impresses many, including Twinkle Khanna
Ruckus in Lok Sabha as Congress MPs attack Modi govt over electoral bonds
Ruckus in Lok Sabha as Congress MPs attack Modi govt over electoral bonds
trending topics
Kamya PanjabiHTLS 2019Sonia GandhiSSC MTS Marks ReleasedXiaomi Mi Band 3iOTET Result 2019Arjun RampalZoya Akhtar

don't miss

latest news

India News