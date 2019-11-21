Mumbai’s ‘first home system’ auto rickshaw impresses many, including Twinkle Khanna

it-s-viral

To provide a comfortable ride to passengers, an auto rickshaw driver in Mumbai came up with a unique idea. Satyawan Gite equipped his vehicle with several basic facilities and turned it into the ‘first home system’ auto rickshaw. And, the images of this modified vehicle have piqued the Internet’s interest, including former actress Twinkle Khanna.

The images show the auto decked up with several facilities ranging from washbasin to mobile charging points. Further, it also has several potted plants.

“Washbasin and a desktop monitor, this genius Mumbai rickshaw belongs in the jugaad Hall Of Fame,” Khanna wrote while sharing an image of the auto.

News agency ANI too shared some images of the vehicle. Here’s what they tweeted:

Mumbai: Satyawan Gite, an auto-rickshaw driver has equipped his auto with facilities ranging from wash basin, mobile phone charging points, plants to desktop monitor, in order to provide comfortable rides to passengers. (20.11) pic.twitter.com/gLjZTSG7Yo — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2019

People had a lot to say about this unique auto. “Right now I am riding in this auto rickshaw ... wow what an innovative idea. I had an awesome experience,” excitedly wrote an Instagram user. “Excellent,” commented another.

Here’s how tweeple reacted:

good job!!! only thing leftover is air purifier then damn! I will use your service daily 😁 — Utkarsh gupta उत्कर्ष ఉత్కర్ష్🌏 🕉️ (@utkarshkg) November 20, 2019

Thanks for sharing. — Angsuman Chakraborty (@angsuman) November 21, 2019

Why need a washbasin? — Raghav Acharya (@hehehabahaba) November 20, 2019

Weird but okay.. — Not My Raita (@NotYourRaita) November 20, 2019

“You can charge your phone in my auto. There is purified drinking water and there is a washbasin. I also don’t charge senior citizens for rides up to one kilometre. The reason I did this is that I wanted to provide better services to passengers,” Gite told ANI.

Asked about Twinkle Khanna’s photograph of his auto on Instagram, the humble driver was pleasantly surprised and said he admires the former actress and her husband Akshay Kumar.

“I didn’t know about it but I am very surprised as well. I am a big fan of her and Akshay Kumar. I wish I could meet Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna,” told Gite.

What do you think of Mumbai’s ‘first home system’ auto rickshaw?

(With inputs from ANI)

