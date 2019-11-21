e-paper
Thursday, Nov 21, 2019

Mumbai’s ‘first home system’ auto rickshaw impresses many, including Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna shared an image of an auto which is decked up with facilities ranging from a washbasin, to mobile phone charging points.

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 13:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Image showing Mumbai’s ‘first home system’ auto rickshaw which impressed Twinkle Khanna too.
Image showing Mumbai’s ‘first home system’ auto rickshaw which impressed Twinkle Khanna too. (Twitter/ANI)
         

To provide a comfortable ride to passengers, an auto rickshaw driver in Mumbai came up with a unique idea. Satyawan Gite equipped his vehicle with several basic facilities and turned it into the ‘first home system’ auto rickshaw. And, the images of this modified vehicle have piqued the Internet’s interest, including former actress Twinkle Khanna.

The images show the auto decked up with several facilities ranging from washbasin to mobile charging points. Further, it also has several potted plants.

“Washbasin and a desktop monitor, this genius Mumbai rickshaw belongs in the jugaad Hall Of Fame,” Khanna wrote while sharing an image of the auto.

News agency ANI too shared some images of the vehicle. Here’s what they tweeted:

People had a lot to say about this unique auto. “Right now I am riding in this auto rickshaw ... wow what an innovative idea. I had an awesome experience,” excitedly wrote an Instagram user. “Excellent,” commented another.

Here’s how tweeple reacted:

“You can charge your phone in my auto. There is purified drinking water and there is a washbasin. I also don’t charge senior citizens for rides up to one kilometre. The reason I did this is that I wanted to provide better services to passengers,” Gite told ANI.

Asked about Twinkle Khanna’s photograph of his auto on Instagram, the humble driver was pleasantly surprised and said he admires the former actress and her husband Akshay Kumar.

“I didn’t know about it but I am very surprised as well. I am a big fan of her and Akshay Kumar. I wish I could meet Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna,” told Gite.

What do you think of Mumbai’s ‘first home system’ auto rickshaw?

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Meet 76-year-old man who runs free ‘auto-ambulance’ in Delhi

