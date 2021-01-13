News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: Karnataka CM expands cabinet, inducts 7 new ministers

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa expands cabinet, 7 new ministers take oath

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday expanded his cabinet, inducting seven new ministers. This comes after days of hectic parleys and discussions, including with the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Read more

'Childish Smith can't have two brain cells to rub together,' Lloyd slams Aussie batsman for scuffing Pant's guard marks

Former England cricketer David Lloyd came down harsh on Australia batsman Steve Smith after the latter was allegedly caught trying to scuff off Rishabh Pant's guard marks on Day 5 of the third Test against India in Sydney. Read more

Loved Janhvi Kapoor’s belly dance? These 5 health benefits will make you try it

Ever since Gunjan Saxena star Janhvi Kapoor dropped her video on social media handle, featuring her belly dancing to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s song San Sanana from the film Asoka, fans have been on frenzy and we don’t blame them. Read more

Kajol says Ajay Devgn, kids Nysa and Yug would lock themselves in separate rooms during lockdown, to get some me-time

Actor Kajol had an 'intense and interesting' time quarantining with her family last year. Kajol has two children with her husband, actor Ajay Devgn. Read more

Woman gifts foster daughter a car on her birthday. Her reaction is precious

If you’re looking for a wholesome story to leave you happy, then this video of a woman and her foster daughter may just do the trick. Shared on Instagram, the video will fill your heart with a warm feeling and leave you with a smile. Read more

RedmiBook Pro with Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake H35 chipset to launch next month

Shortly after Intel unveiled its 11th Gen Tiger Lake H35 at CES 2021, Xiaomi announced it will launch a new RedmiBook laptop with this chipset. Now two RedmiBook Pro 15 models have been spotted on Geekbench. Read more

Watch: Ahead of Army Day, jawans perform dress rehearsal for parade in Delhi

Dress rehearsal for the parade was underway ahead of the Army Day celebrations. The rehearsal was underway at Army Parade ground in Delhi on Wednesday, January 13. The Army jawans were seen marching as part of their rehearsal. Wives of three martyrs received awards during the full dress rehearsal of the Army Day Parade. The martyred jawans had lost their lives in the Galwan Valley clash in Ladakh. The Army Day is celebrated across the country on January 15 every year. On this day in 1949, General KM Cariappa became the first Indian to take charge of Indian Army. Watch more