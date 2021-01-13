'Childish Smith can't have two brain cells to rub together,' Lloyd slams Aussie batsman for scuffing Pant's guard marks
Former England cricketer David Lloyd came down harsh on Australia batsman Steve Smith after the latter was allegedly caught trying to scuff off Rishabh Pant's guard marks on Day 5 of the third Test against India in Sydney. Smith has received a lot of criticism for his actions, despite Aussie captain Tim Paine addressing a press conference on Tuesday and saying that the batsman was not trying to remove Pant's guard marks.
In a column written for The Daily Mail, former England allrounder David Lloyd wrote that Smith's actions were "childish" and added that he should have been more careful of his actions considering all the cameras around the field.
"Let’s start with Steve Smith’s decision to rake his size nines on the crease where Rishabh Pant had marked his guard. That was plain childish. He’s trying to irritate the batsman," Lloyd wrote.
"But with all the cameras around these days, and Smith’s history with the sandpaper, you have to reach the conclusion that he can’t have two brain cells to rub together. What was he thinking — if he was thinking anything at all?
"If I’d been umpiring that game, I’d have gone straight to the captain to tell him that I’m reporting his player, and that he’s got to take responsibility for the behaviour of his team. Absolutely disgraceful," he added.
"You do wonder what people will say about Smith in years to come. You never hear cricket fans say: ‘That Don Bradman, or that Garry Sobers, they could play a bit but they were a real idiot.’
"With Smith, though, you get the feeling that these incidents are going to affect the way history regards him: a great batsman, sure, but incapable of behaving himself," Lloyd signed off.
