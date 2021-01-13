Woman gifts foster daughter a car on her birthday. Her reaction is precious

If you’re looking for a wholesome story to leave you happy, then this video of a woman and her foster daughter may just do the trick. Shared on Instagram, the video will fill your heart with a warm feeling and leave you with a smile.

Posted by Elizabeth Friedland, the video shows her giving a gift to her foster daughter who recently turned 18.

“GUYS. Grab the tissues and get ready to ugly cry. My amazing “bonus” daughter turned 18 today and opened her present — a car,” she wrote. Then added that the box she handed to the young woman contains pictures of the car that will be delivered by the end of the month.

In the few following lines, she wrote about her foster daughter. “There’s no more deserving young woman. I’ve seen her walk a mile to the bus stop, in all kinds of weather, to ride the bus an hour to work, only to do it all again in the dark. She’s never once complained. I’ve found her up studying at 1 am. I’ve seen her advocate for herself with poise and maturity beyond her years. She is so deserving of this and everything else wonderful that will come her way,” she added.

Take a look at the video and you may find yourself reaching for a box of tissues:

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 1,000 likes. It has also amassed tons of comments.

“This fills my heart. Thank you for sharing. You both deserve each other,” wrote an Instagram user. “Elizabeth, you are truly a special lady! Thank you for reminding me that there are still good people in this world,” commented another. “This is so beautiful,” said a third.

As an added bonus, here’s a video of the birthday celebration:

