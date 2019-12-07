e-paper
Saturday, Dec 07, 2019

News updates from Hindustan Times| ‘No place for women here’: Priyanka slams UP CM and all the latest news at this hour

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Dec 07, 2019 17:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a leader of opposition Congress party, arrives to meet the relatives of a 23-year-old rape victim, who died in a New Delhi hospital on Friday after she was set on fire by a gang of men, which included her alleged rapists, in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a leader of opposition Congress party, arrives to meet the relatives of a 23-year-old rape victim, who died in a New Delhi hospital on Friday after she was set on fire by a gang of men, which included her alleged rapists, in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh.(REUTERS)
         

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion curated for you.

‘No place for women here’: Priyanka slams UP govt after meeting Unnao victim’s kin

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday reached Unnao in Uttar Pradesh to meet the family of the woman who was raped and set on fire by five men. The woman died at a hospital in New Delhi after being treated there for burn injuries. Read more here.

HTLS 2019: Working on more stimulus, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on reviving growth

The government is working on some more stimulus for the economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday, underscoring that she believes that some sectors of the economy do need a push to revive growth. Sitharaman suggested that she would not go by the assessment that the economy had already bottomed out. Read more here.

HTLS 2019: Dr David Ludwig and Dr Satchin Panda on diet, sleep and nutrition

Dr. David Ludwig, Professor, Pediatrics and Nutrition at Harvard University and Pediatric Endocrinology at Boston Children’s Hospital and Dr. Satchin Panda, Professor, Salk Institute and author of the Circadian Code were in conversation with Sanchita Sharma, Editor - Health and Science, Hindustan Times at the 17th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi on Saturday. Talking about nutrition and diets, they discussed what works and what doesn’t. Read more here.

India vs West Indies: Team India’s predicted XI for Thiruvananthapuram T20I - Possible change in bowling department

India will aim to seal the three-match series when they take on the West Indies in the second T20I at the Greenfield Stadium on Sunday. Virat Kohli smashed a masterly 94 not out to fashion a successful chase as India beat West Indies by six wickets in the first T20I on Friday. Read more here.

HTLS 2019: Our worst critics now love us, says Arvind Kejriwal on AAP rule in Delhi

“When I came to the Hidustan Times Leadership Summit on Friday, I met someone who used to flay us. But surprisingly, that person told me that he has become my admirer because of the work done by the Aam Aami Party (AAP) government in the last five year,” Kejriwal said.

Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Akanksha calls him a liar, says he’s made their relationship a joke

After Paras Chhabra claimed on Bigg Boss 13 that it was girlfriend Akanksha Puri who forced him to get the tattoo of her name done, the TV actor has now poked holes in his declaration. Read more here.

top news
