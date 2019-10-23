News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm| Ownership rights to 40 lakh living in unauthorised Delhi colonies, says Centre and all the latest news at this hour
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.india Updated: Oct 23, 2019 17:01 IST
40 lakh living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi to be given ownership rights: Centre
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday decided to give ownership rights to 40 lakh people living in national capital Delhi’s unauthorised colonies. Read more
In revival plan for MTNL and BSNL, cabinet announces merger of the two
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday decided to merge state-owned telecom firms Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL). Read more
Pak singer poses with suicide vest, Twitter asks if it’s her national dress
Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada was massively trolled by Twitter users for posting a picture wearing what appeared to be a suicide vest in order to threaten Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read more
Sourav Ganguly reacts on MS Dhoni’s future, says ‘Champions don’t finish quickly’
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday said the matter of Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s future in international cricket will be addressed but vowed to accord the two-time World Cup winning captain respect during his tenure. Read more
Motorola One Hyper with pop-up selfie camera to launch soon
Motorola is reportedly working on its first pop-up selfie camera phone. A new leak now reveals the purported design of the upcoming Motorola smartphone. Read more
Kamal Haasan spotted shooting for Shankar’s Indian 2 in Bhopal, see leaked pics
Pictures from the shooting spot of Shankar’s Indian 2 in Bhopal got leaked on Wednesday. The leaked stills feature Kamal Haasan as the nonagenarian vigilante Senapathy getting ready for a shot. Read more
What do Selena Gomez, Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora and Sonakshi Sinha have in common? We find out
Edgy, luxe, tulle, exuding oodles of oomph are some of the words to best describe Aadnevik’s designs. Several tactile materials including chiffon, feathers and leather are at play in the designs that feature sheer corsets, high slits and play to the image of a classy bombshell who knows what she wants. Read more
First Published: Oct 23, 2019 17:01 IST