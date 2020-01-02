News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: ‘Smoke rising in Congress’: Saamana spotlights disquiet in Thackeray cabinet and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 16:55 IST

‘Why are you silent on Pakistan’s atrocities?’ PM Modi targets Congress at Karnataka rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Congress party and those who are protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA, questioning why they are not exposing Pakistan. “Pakistan was formed on the basis of religion, religious minorities were being persecuted there. The persecuted were forced to come to India as refugees. But Congress and its allies don’t speak against Pakistan, instead they are taking out rallies against these refugees,” PM Modi said in Karnataka’s Tumakuru on Thursday.

‘Smoke rising in Congress’: Saamana spotlights disquiet in Thackeray cabinet

On Thursday, the Shiv Sena confirmed that there is disquiet among Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies and drew solace from the fact that a ‘strong and experienced’ cabinet has been put in place. The Shiv Sena, in an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, said there was a tussle between senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan and Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat over the revenue portfolio.

Early data hints green shoots in Indian economy. Has it bottomed out?

Initial high-frequency indicators for December 2019 suggest some sort of revival in the Indian economy. Auto companies such as Maruti Suzuki have reported a rise in domestic car sales. Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy’s (CMIE) capex database shows that new investment announcements have posted a positive growth in the December quarter, the first since June 2018.

Are these signs that the Indian economy will finally break from six quarter growth deceleration in the December quarter?

7 dead, several injured as bus plunges into gorge in Jammu’s Rajouri

At least seven passengers have been dead with several others injured after a bus skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Siot in Jammu’s Rajouri district on Thursday. “Over seven passengers are dead and 20 to 25 persons are injured in the mishap at Lamberi near Siot in Rajouri district,” confirmed a police officer at the Rajouri police control room.

DP Tripathi, JNU’s original student leader and anti-Emergency crusader, dies

As DPT passes away, thousands of people whose lives he touched — in his home state of Uttar Pradesh, in JNU and across universities, in Maharashtra where his party just returned to power, across Indian political theatre where he had close friends, and in Nepal — would be grieving. A rare politician, a fundamentally decent human being, a leader with empathy and a committed democrat and constitutionalist.

Make or Break: 5 Indian cricketers for whom 2020 will be crucial

Only two teams have dominated world cricket till date. The West Indies of the 70s and 80s and the Australian sides of the late 90s and the 2000s. India aims to replicate that in this decade and for that they need match winners. Here are five players who we feel will have a make or break year in 2020.

Fashion face off: Five times Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone dressed like each other

In the face of the budding friendship between Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, we couldn’t help but notice that the two leading ladies have more often than not dressed very alike. Are the ladies taking a cue from each other’s style, or is this just a case of both of them being super fashionable.

Bhumi Pednekar shares sneak peek from beach vacation, calls it her ‘mood for the next decade’

Bhumi Pednekar, who welcomed 2020 with a beachside holiday, has summed up her “mood for the next decade” with a picture. She took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself frolicking in the ocean in an emerald green bikini and wrote, “My Mood for the next decade #HappyGirl #HappyNewYear #2020 #mood.”

Woman lost in woods gets rescued thanks to phone’s flash light

A woman who was lost in the woods during a hike in a wilderness preserve in Florida had an unlikely hero to thank for her rescue. A post shared on Facebook details how rescuers found her after spotting her lighted cell phone. The post has collected a ton of reactions and words of praise for the rescue team responsible for helping her out.

