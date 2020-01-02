‘Why are you silent on Pakistan’s atrocities?’ PM Modi targets Congress at Karnataka rally

india

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 15:12 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Congress party and those who are protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA, questioning why they are not exposing Pakistan.

“Pakistan was formed on the basis of religion, religious minorities were being persecuted there. The persecuted were forced to come to India as refugees. But Congress and its allies don’t speak against Pakistan, instead they are taking out rallies against these refugees,” PM Modi said in Karnataka’s Tumakuru on Thursday.

“Today, every countryman has a question that those who have come here from Pakistan to save their lives, to save the lives of their daughters, processions are being taken out against them, but why are these people silent on Pakistan which has committed atrocities against these people?” he added.

The Prime Minister is in Karnataka on a two-day visit where he will take part in various programmes.

“If you have to raise slogans, do it to highlight the way minorities are being tortured in Pakistan. If you have to take out a procession, do it in support of exploited Hindu minorities who have come to India from Pakistan,” he said at the event at Sree Siddaganga Mutt.

He also exhorted those who are against the CAA to expose Pakistan at international level. “If you have to agitate, raise your voice against the exploits of Pakistan in the last 70 years,” PM Modi said.

In the evening, the Prime Minister will visit the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) facility to dedicate five DRDO Young Scientists Laboratories to the nation.

He will stay at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

On Friday, Modi will inaugurate the 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agriculture Science in Bengaluru.