News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: With Nov 4 meet, Cong hopes to unite Oppn for protest over economic issues and all the latest news at this hour

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 16:58 IST
Congress on Saturday called a meeting of all Opposition parties on November 4
Congress on Saturday called a meeting of all Opposition parties on November 4(HT File Photo)
         

With Nov 4 meet, Cong hopes to unite Oppn for protest over economic issues

Stepping up attack on the government over what it termed ‘economic slowdown and agrarian distress’, the Congress on Saturday called a meeting of all Opposition parties on November 4 to put up a united front on the issue. Read more

PM Modi arrives in Bangkok on three-day visit amid focus on RCEP negotiations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Saturday on a three-day visit in the midst of renewed diplomatic efforts to convince India to support signing of a mega trade deal involving 16 Asia-Pacific nations to facilitate creation of the biggest free-trade region in the world. Read more

Cops and lawyers clash at Delhi’s Tis Hazari court, police van set ablaze

A scuffle broke out between police and lawyers at north Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court on Friday afternoon and soon escalated into a full-blown clash during which a police van was set ablaze and people were injured. Read more

Pagalpanti song Thumka: Yo Yo Honey Singh is back with peppy beats and double-meaning lyrics

The latest song from upcoming comedy, Pagalpanti is out and it is sure to remind you of the old Honey Singh. Titled Thumka, the song has been composed, written and sung by rapper Honey Singh. Read more

Happy Birthday SRK: Shah Rukh Khan’s most iconic onscreen looks will make you nostalgic

The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, who turns 54 today, is not only a fine actor, a witty person, an eloquent orator but also a very stylish person. SRK dresses better in his daily life since before there were stylists, and he does it with ease. Read more

Facebook was also interested in acquiring Fitbit: Report

The US-based search engine giant Google acquired the leading wearable brand Fitbit, but reportedly, Facebook was also interested in buying it. Read more

‘Was playing against 22 people’: Shoaib Akhtar claims he was ‘surrounded by match-fixers’

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has made startling revelations in an interview where he claimed he was surrounded by match-fixers in the national team. Read more

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 16:57 IST

