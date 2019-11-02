Delhi cops and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court, police van set ablaze

delhi

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 17:24 IST

A scuffle broke out between police and lawyers at north Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court on Friday afternoon and soon escalated into a full-blown clash during which a police van was set ablaze and at least two lawyers injured. The lawyers accused the police of firing at them after holding and thrashing one of their colleagues at the premises.

A call has been given for lawyers’ strike on November 4, across Delhi district courts, said ANI. The police are yet to respond to the allegation. The situation at the spot was reported to be tense and the police had locked a few gates to prevent miscreants from entering the premises.

News agency ANI said at least two lawyers were injured in the scuffle and admitted to nearby St Stephen’s Hospital.

Tis Hazari Bar association’s Jai Biswal told ANI that a police vehicle hit a lawyer’s vehicle while he was coming to the court. “When the lawyer confronted the police, he was ridiculed and 6 police personnel carried him inside & thrashed him. People saw this and called the police.” Biswal said.

Biswal went on to say that the cops didn’t even allow the local Station House Officer (SHO) and his team, that had arrived to defuse the situation, inside the place, where the lawyer was locked-up. Biswal added that even six judges of the High Court and their team, called to break the impasse, weren’t allowed to go in.

“When they started leaving, cops fired bullets,” Biswal told ANI.

Chairman of Delhi bar council, KC Mittal alleged the lawyers were victim of an “unprovoked” attack in which one lawyer was injured critically. “They should be dismissed and prosecuted,” he told ANI.

Two senior office bearers of Delhi Bar Council’s special committees, Mahavir Sharma and Dhir Singh Kasana told ANI that the lawyers will strike on November 4 at all district courts in Delhi to protest against the alleged shooting by the police.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 16:17 IST