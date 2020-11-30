e-paper
News updates from Hindustan Times at 5pm: India launches thinly veiled attack on Pakistan over terrorism in SCO meet and all the latest news

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 16:51 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.(PTI/ File photo )
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

SCO meet: India launches thinly veiled attack on Pakistan over terrorism

During a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) council of heads of government, India on Monday launched a thinly veiled attack on Pakistan for using terrorism as an instrument of state policy and called for collective efforts to combat the menace. Read more

Government calls all-party meeting on December 4 to discuss Covid-19 situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to chair an all-party meeting on December 4 to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country, said a person aware of this details. The Prime Minister will meet the floor leaders of all parties to assess the situation on the ground; it is, however, not clear whether the meeting will be held in person or through video-conferencing. Read more

Another storm could hit Tamil Nadu after Cyclone Nivar: IMD

Another storm is expected to affect Tamil Nadu less than a week after Cyclone Nivar hit the southern state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. The weather department said the cyclone, which will cross the Sri Lanka coast on December 2, will bring heavy rain over Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Read

‘Didn’t ask permission to return, was committed to play for India and my wife backed me’: Sunil Gavaskar clarifies about 1976 tour

It all started in the 2nd week of November when BCCI sent out a press release stating that India captain Virat Kohli was granted paternity leave and will fly back home after the first Test against Australia in Adelaide to be with his wife Anushka Sharma for the birth of his first child. Read more

Troll calls Karan Johar ‘the favourite wife’ in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, filmmaker says ‘made me laugh’

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Twitter to reply to a person who called him ‘the favourite wife’ in Netflix show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The show, which debuted on Friday, follows celeb wives Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Panday, Neelam Kothari and Seema Khan. Karan, who has produced it under the aegis of Dharmatic, has also appeared in the show and has a gossip session with the four women. Read more

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso safer in this country than India-spec model: Report

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso has drawn flak in recent times for flunking the Global NCAP crash test with zero-start rating. The report has triggered debate how safe are some of the Indian cars available currently in the market. Read more

Caught on camera: Massive 13-foot-long alligator in Florida snatches duck in front of people, eats it

A video involving a huge alligator has now created a buzz online. Some may even go as far to say that it looks like a scene straight out of a Jurassic Park movie. The clip shows a massive 13-foot-long alligator devouring a duck in a lake in Florida in front of some people. Watch

‘Chinese govt should be ashamed’: Australian PM hits out over ‘repugnant’ tweet

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has lashed out at the Chinese government over a tweet by a Chinese official which shows a fake image of an Australian soldier appearing to kill a child. Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry had posted a tweet with a caption saying: ‘shocked by murder of Afghan civilians & prisoners by Australian soldiers. We strongly condemn such acts, & call for holding them accountable.’ Watch

