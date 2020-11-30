e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Government calls all-party meeting on December 4 to discuss Covid-19 situation

Government calls all-party meeting on December 4 to discuss Covid-19 situation

The Prime Minister will meet the floor leaders of all parties to assess the situation on the ground; it is, however, not clear whether the meeting will be held in person or through video-conferencing

india Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 14:54 IST
Smriti Kak Ramachandran
Smriti Kak Ramachandran
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to chair an all-party meeting on December 4 to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country, said a person aware of this details.

The Prime Minister will meet the floor leaders of all parties to assess the situation on the ground; it is, however, not clear whether the meeting will be held in person or through video-conferencing.

The meeting comes close on the heels of the Prime Minister’s meeting with a group of chief ministers that was held on November 24. In that meeting, the Prime Minister had underlined the need to collectively curb the transmission of the Covid-19 virus and bring the positivity rate under 5%.

The Prime Minister had reiterated the need to guard against the spread of the virus and had asked the states to set up task forces or steering committees at district and block levels to prepare for the vaccine programme.

Also read | With 140 million Covid-19 tests, India crosses major landmark

As per another person, at the all-party meeting, the PM is likely to take up the issue of the government’s preparation for the Covid-19 vaccine rollout. The PM has already met three teams that are involved in developing Covid-19 vaccine via video conferencing last week. On Monday, he interacted with three other teams— Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr Reddy’s.

Last week, the union home ministry also released guidelines for surveillance and containment during the ongoing pandemic with an eye on consolidating the gains that have been achieved against the spread of the virus. The new guidelines, which will come into force from December 1, empower the states to impose local restrictions, including night curfew, to check the spread of the virus.

In April, the Prime Minister had interacted with the floor leaders of all the parties through video conference. At that meeting, he had suggested that it may be necessary to extend the 21-day lockdown that was imposed in March and had spoken about the government’s priority to save lives.

tags
top news
India seeks answers on Ladakh peace plan. It is a make-or-break question
India seeks answers on Ladakh peace plan. It is a make-or-break question
Government calls all-party meeting on December 4 to discuss Covid-19 situation
Government calls all-party meeting on December 4 to discuss Covid-19 situation
Explain Covid-19 vaccine in simple terms to people, PM Modi tells drug makers
Explain Covid-19 vaccine in simple terms to people, PM Modi tells drug makers
Nepal ties with India are warming up. China could complicate the situation
Nepal ties with India are warming up. China could complicate the situation
Amid fears of Covid-19 spread, medical camp set up at Singhu border
Amid fears of Covid-19 spread, medical camp set up at Singhu border
Another storm could hit Tamil Nadu after Cyclone Nivar: IMD
Another storm could hit Tamil Nadu after Cyclone Nivar: IMD
‘Will announce my decision soon’: Rajinikanth on next political move
‘Will announce my decision soon’: Rajinikanth on next political move
‘Chinese govt should be ashamed’: Australian PM hits out over ‘repugnant’ tweet
‘Chinese govt should be ashamed’: Australian PM hits out over ‘repugnant’ tweet
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In