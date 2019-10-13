News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: 11 dead as Typhoon Hagibis batters Japan with ‘unprecedented’ rain and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 08:56 IST

11 dead as Typhoon Hagibis batters Japan with ‘unprecedented’ rain

Powerful Typhoon Hagibis barrelled through Japan Saturday, killing at least three people and lashing large parts of the country with “unprecedented” rain that caused floods, landslides and emergency disaster warnings. Around 7.3 million people were given non-compulsory evacuation orders, and more than 90 were injured, while 14 people were reported missing as flooding hit many towns and cities. Read more

3 murders, one suicide and a TikTok villain

Before he hopped on a UP Roadways bus in Nagina town in Bijnor district at around 12.15am on October 5, the man covered his face with a handkerchief and armed himself with a semi-automatic pistol. He purchased a ticket to Barhapur, a small town 15km away. But, aware that police were checking every vehicle entering Barhapur, he told the bus conductor that he would get off 2km before the town. Read more

Dissent is a Gandhian virtue. It is not sedition: Opinion

It’s clear what India thinks of Mahatma Gandhi. Officially, we revere him. It’s another matter we honour his memory more in the breach than in the observance. But what would Gandhi make of us? No one bothered to ask when we marked his sesquicentennial. But I wouldn’t be surprised if we’ve embarrassed him. Indeed, at times, he might even want to disown us. Read more

How one seat has emerged as a sticking point in BJP-Sena ties

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena are contesting the Maharashtra Assembly polls as allies, but there is friction between the parties over the Kankavli seat in Sindhudurg, where the former has fielded Narayan Rane’s son, Nitesh, who had won on a Congress ticket in 2014. Read more

Booze, affairs, real estate: It was ‘jolly’ good run for Kerala serial killer

Probe into six deaths in one family has now revealed accused cyanide killer Jolly Amma Joseph was leading a ‘jolly’ good life, with booze, extra marital affairs and real estate deals. Her journey came to an abrupt end, just when she was planning to get married for the third time. Read more

Batting ahead of Virat vital to Rohit’s Test career boost | Opinion

Many fans will nod knowingly and exclaim; “I’ve seen this script before—Rohit Sharma starts out with a bang in Test cricket.” However, unlike a regurgitated version of an old movie, this script has a new twist; Rohit opened for the first time. On Test debut, Rohit scored a century against West Indies and followed up with another one in the next match. On both occasions he batted at six, behind the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. Read more

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Waar written update day 13, October 12: Dalljiet Kaur eliminated, Mahira Sharma wins power card

Salman Khan is back with Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Waar and opened the episode with the announcement of beginning power weekends that will also witness double elimination. The actor said while one contestant will be evicted on Saturday, another will be asked to leave the house on Sunday. Read more

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 08:56 IST