News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: Air Force could give quicker promotions in retention plan and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 09:12 IST

Air Force could give quicker promotions in retention plan

The Indian Air Force (IAF) may review its promotion policy to allow group captains to become air commodores faster as part of an overarching plan to improve their career prospects and keep pilots from quitting service, two senior government officials said on condition of anonymity. Read more here

See you soon in Ahmedabad, tweets PM ahead of Trump’s India touchdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India is waiting for the arrival on US President Donald Trump, who is coming on a two-day visit along with wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner and several senior members of the US cabinet. Read more here

Grand welcome awaits US president Trump as he begins India tour today

US President Donald Trump will begin his tour of India with pomp and spectacle on Monday amid a grand welcome by the Indian government, with his two-day visit expected to scale up bilateral ties between the two countries, even though a big announcement of a trade deal is not expected. Read more here

‘Took stand on CAA, NPR after dialogue with Cong, NCP’: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday maintained his stance on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) that the law did not take away any one’s citizenship and there was no need to fear it. Read more here

India suffer first defeat in ICC World Test Championship, here is how the table stands now

India suffered their first defeat in the World Test Championship on Sunday. The side led by Virat Kohli were thumped by New Zealand in the first Test in Wellington. Read more here

Mahira Sharma lied about winning Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival award, say organisers

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma is facing the heat for allegedly lying about getting a Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival award for being the “most fashionable” contestant on the show. Read more here

Exercising in gyms with machines doesn’t work for me: Milind Soman shares his fitness secrets

It’s an understatement to say that Milind Soman is a fitness inspiration for all. At 54, the actor is pushing people to stay fit, in whatever surroundings they live in. Read more here