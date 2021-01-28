News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: Cold wave condition likely to persist over northwest India till weekend
- Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Cold wave likely to persist over NW India till Sunday: IMD
Many parts of northwest India are recording significantly below normal temperatures, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). Cold wave and cold day conditions are likely to persist over northwest India till the weekend. Read more
Tandav row: Gauahar Khan reacts as Supreme Court refuses to grant actors protection from arrest
Gauahar Khan is astonished by the Supreme Court’s refusal to grant the makers and actors of controversial Amazon Prime Video series Tandav protection from arrest. Criminal cases have been lodged against them in multiple states for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Read more
'I was like, wow, this is unreal man': R Ashwin recalls Shubman Gill's words during MCG Test
Shubman Gill has become one of the most-talked-about batsmen after his exploits in India's successful series against Australia. Gill scored 259 runs in 3 Tests in the series at an average of 51.80. His innings of 91 runs in the Brisbane Test set up the chase for India on the final day at Gabba. Read more
This sonification clip involving a supernova is absolutely mesmerising
If you’re someone who follows the various social media profiles managed by NASA, you may have seen the sonification videos. They are the clips which transform data from the outer space into sound. If you have, then this latest post involving a supernova shared on official account for NASA's Hubble Space Telescope will speak to your soul. Even if you’re unaware, let this be your first. Read more
Apple doubled its business in India last quarter, says Tim Cook
Apple doubled its business in India last quarter compared to a year ago, said CEO Tim Cook during the company’s Q1 2021 earnings call. Read more
Covid vaccine: Nepal thanks India as it begins immunisation, China trumped
Nepal launched Covid-19 immunisation after India sent vaccines. India sent 10 lakh doses of Covishield vaccines to Nepal as a gift. Nepal PM Oli thanked India and PM Modi for the vaccine consignment. Watch more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttar Pradesh to complete Covid vaccination of health workers by Feb 5
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yogi Adityanath calls for generous donations for Ayodhya Ram temple construction
- The Gorakhpur temple trust has donated ₹50 lakh and ₹51 lakh has been donated by Gorakhnath temple in Devipatan, said a spokesperson of the Goraknath temple trust.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Island tourism, deep-sea mining highlights of India’s Blue Economy policy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Cold wave likely to persist over northwest India
- Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Who is former gangster Lakha Sidhana, accused of R-Day violence?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cold wave likely to persist over NW India till Sunday: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nearly 3 lakh people vaccinated on Day 12 of Covid-19 inoculation drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayodhya Dhannipur mosque complex layout ready for submission
- The Dhannipur project includes a mosque, hospital, museum, library, community kitchen, Indo-Islamic cultural research centre and a publication house.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to address NCC rally in Delhi at 12pm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day violence: FIRs, blame-game, infighting mar farmers' protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: Mexico reports 17,944 new coronavirus cases, 1,623 deaths
- India is currently conducting the world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19, administering shots of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine, Covishield, and Bharat Biotech International Limited’s Covaxin.
Farm stir LIVE: NH-24, route connecting Delhi with Ghaziabad has been opened
Beijing opposes New Delhi move to retain ban on 59 Chinese apps
- The ban was imposed last June on grounds of national security, months after the military standoff emerged into the open.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ministries at odds over NEET exam
- Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal’s proposal raised the hopes of thousands of students who were hoping to get two options.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swimming pools to movie halls, more curbs relaxed
- The guidelines for “Surveillance, Containment and Caution”, applicable for February 1-28, also said the civil aviation ministry may take a call on further opening up of international air travel in consultation with the MHA.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox