News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: Cold wave condition likely to persist over northwest India till weekend

Cold wave likely to persist over NW India till Sunday: IMD

Many parts of northwest India are recording significantly below normal temperatures, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). Cold wave and cold day conditions are likely to persist over northwest India till the weekend. Read more

Tandav row: Gauahar Khan reacts as Supreme Court refuses to grant actors protection from arrest

Gauahar Khan is astonished by the Supreme Court’s refusal to grant the makers and actors of controversial Amazon Prime Video series Tandav protection from arrest. Criminal cases have been lodged against them in multiple states for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Read more

'I was like, wow, this is unreal man': R Ashwin recalls Shubman Gill's words during MCG Test

Shubman Gill has become one of the most-talked-about batsmen after his exploits in India's successful series against Australia. Gill scored 259 runs in 3 Tests in the series at an average of 51.80. His innings of 91 runs in the Brisbane Test set up the chase for India on the final day at Gabba. Read more

This sonification clip involving a supernova is absolutely mesmerising

If you’re someone who follows the various social media profiles managed by NASA, you may have seen the sonification videos. They are the clips which transform data from the outer space into sound. If you have, then this latest post involving a supernova shared on official account for NASA's Hubble Space Telescope will speak to your soul. Even if you’re unaware, let this be your first. Read more

Apple doubled its business in India last quarter, says Tim Cook

Apple doubled its business in India last quarter compared to a year ago, said CEO Tim Cook during the company’s Q1 2021 earnings call. Read more

Covid vaccine: Nepal thanks India as it begins immunisation, China trumped

Nepal launched Covid-19 immunisation after India sent vaccines. India sent 10 lakh doses of Covishield vaccines to Nepal as a gift. Nepal PM Oli thanked India and PM Modi for the vaccine consignment. Watch more