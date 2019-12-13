News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: Delhi air quality improves slightly after rains, more showers expected today and all the latest news at this hour

india

Delhi air quality improves slightly after rains, more showers expected today

Thursday’s rain and a thunderstorm came to the rescue of residents in Delhi, as the strong winds improved the air quality in the national capital. Read more

Citizenship (Amendment) Bill gets President Kovind’s assent, becomes an Act

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday gave his nod to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, turning it into an Act. Read more

Two killed in north-east firing as citizens protest citizenship law

At least two people were killed on Thursday as violence spread to more regions within India’s north-eastern states against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, or CAB, with police and paramilitary reinforcements struggling to control massive crowds of protesters who defied curfews in some areas. Read more

Greta Thunberg should chill and work on her anger management problem: Donald Trump

President Donald Trump lashed out at 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg on Thursday, a day after she was named by Time as its Person of the Year, calling her selection “ridiculous.” Read more

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 13, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

Daily Horoscope tell us how our day is going to fare. The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Read more

Sharmila Tagore reveals what she loves about Kareena Kapoor Khan and what she does not

The much-awaited second season of actor Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show What Women Want is here, and the first episode features her mother-in-law, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. On the show, Kareena asked Sharmila to talk about their equation. Read more

In T20s, Virat Kohli’s new aerial route

India captain Virat Kohli and his limited overs’ deputy Rohit Sharma are also the two best batsmen in the side. While Kohli has asserted his supremacy across formats, Sharma still has some ground to cover in Test cricket. Read more