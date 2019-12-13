Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 13, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

Daily Horoscope tell us how our day is going to fare. The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. So now, don’t stay oblivious and start your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20):You can get praised for changes you have made on the domestic front. You can team up with your buddy and go for an exciting outing. A close competitor on the academic front may pip you to the post. Expect good returns from property. Your aches and pains disappear as you adopt a new exercise regimen. Repaying a loan will not pose much difficulty. A profitable day is foreseen for professionals and businesspersons.

Love Focus: Marital relations get strengthened through mutual sharing and caring.

Lucky Colour: Deep Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Those in the promotion zone can expect a favorable result. You will manage to turn the domestic environment in your favor by being nice to everyone. Don’t compel anyone to accompany you on a journey. Postpone property deal for some other day. You will be able to maintain the tempo on the academic front and fare well. You will be able to manage your accounts well and keep within your budget. Joining a gym or meditation/yoga classes is possible in the quest for a healthy body and mind.

Love Focus: Plans to spend time with the one you love may be changed due to something unforeseen.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 3, 7, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21):This is a good time for those planning a visit to relatives or friends. Commuting to office becomes easier for some. Some gains are indicated in real estate. You will manage to maintain your tempo on the academic front. You feel younger and fitter. Some of you will need to reassess your financial situation. Losing interest in an ongoing project at work may get you into hot water, so pull up your socks.

Love Focus: Spouse may seem a bit distant and need your company.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Your property is likely to give excellent returns. You are likely to get your choice on the academic front. Your aches and pains disappear as you adopt a new exercise regimen. A senior’s guidance is set to make your task easier on the professional front. Good bargaining is certain to get you a good deal in the real estate market. You will need to cater to the ugly mood of a family member. Weather can play spoilsport in a long journey, but you will enjoy yourself no matter what!

Love Focus: Those in a long-term relationship on the romantic front may experience a blissful existence.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 6, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Virgo

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Your suggestions on the domestic front will be welcomed by spouse. You will get the opportunity of impressing others through the property that you own. Your alertness will avoid getting unpleasant surprises on the academic front.

An exciting vacation is possible for some. You will take up an exercise regimen that suits your lifestyle. This is a wonderful day, when you can count on somebody to do your bidding. Things may not measure up to your expectations on the professional front, so strive harder.

Love Focus: Listening to spouse’s advice may benefit you on the social front.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Negotiations for a property are likely to move in a favorable direction. Your talents are likely to be realized on the academic front. Bringing health in focus now will help you remain active and energetic. A new source of income may start adding to your wealth. A complex problem at work can have you stumped, but you will manage to get around it. Someone in the family can become your guide and mentor. A much anticipated trip may get cancelled at the last moment.

Love Focus: Romance will remain on the top of the minds of those seeking love.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aquarius

Be careful of: Cancer

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Parents’ advice will come in handy in making an important decision. Timely action will be required to make an out of town journey possible. By strict dietary control and exercise you can enjoy a full life, even if you are ailing. Save money for the rainy day, as you may need it soon. Your ideas and suggestions are likely to be implemented at work and add to your professional reputation.

Love Focus: Romance comes back into your life through your undivided attention to the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 27, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You may find it difficult to meet the demands of a family member. You may give someone close a surprise by travelling out of town to meet him or her. A property issue can take a serious turn and require prompt attention. You are likely to remain ahead of the rest in your academic performance. A positive influence on health by changed lifestyle and self-discipline will be quite apparent. You may have second thoughts for buying an expensive, but essential, item. Efforts on the professional front are likely to bring excellent results.

Love Focus: Your idea of a romantic evening out with a candlelight dinner is likely to be a big hit and get lover in the mood!

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A marked improvement is foreseen on both personal and professional fronts. An evening out with family is on the cards. You can be compelled to accompany someone on a journey, but may not regret it. New property is likely to be acquired by some. Good performance on the academic front will win the day for you. Health problems cannot be ruled out for some. Expenses incurred on a vacation will be worth every pie.

Love Focus: Your actions on the romantic front may sow seeds of doubt in lover’s mind.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 10, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You will manage to maintain your tempo on the academic front. Some of you can travel abroad for further studies or to add to your skills. You will manage to get the paperwork completed for acquiring property. Health that was causing concern sometime back will improve and make you bounce back to your old self again. No major problem is foreseen on the financial front. Middlemen and commission agents will be able to earn well. You can face a hard time in countering the unrealistic demands of a family member.

Love Focus: A perfect match awaits the eligible.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 22, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19):Comfortable journey is foreseen for those embarking on a long trip. Chances of acquiring a new property brighten. Luck favors you on the academic front.

You will be able to keep a nagging ailment in check. Money will not be a problem as you earn enough. Retailers are likely to find increased footfalls. Family will remain firmly behind you in all your endeavors.

Love Focus: You may be tempted to resume your romantic liaisons with an ex-flame.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): An exciting vacation is in store for some. You must discharge your responsibility towards a family elder, if you don’t want to lose face. A dispute regarding property needs to be cleared fast, before it becomes a festering wound. Students can look forward to a promising beginning. Be careful of your health by exercising good hygiene and dietary habits. Worries on the financial front may make you mentally stressed. A senior’s moral lecture may bore more than motivate you, but look inspired!

Love Focus: Someone close may express his or her love for you, but take it with a pinch of salt.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Libra

