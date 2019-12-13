e-paper
Home / Delhi News

Delhi air quality improves slightly after rains, more showers expected today

According to the central government-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality may improve to ‘poor’ to ‘moderate’ on Saturday.

delhi Updated: Dec 13, 2019 08:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A cyclist out during a light rain shower at Ashoka Road in New Delhi, India on Thursday.
A cyclist out during a light rain shower at Ashoka Road in New Delhi, India on Thursday. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

Thursday’s rain and a thunderstorm came to the rescue of residents in Delhi, as the strong winds improved the air quality in the national capital.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB’s) data, the average air quality index (AQI) recorded at 7am was 356 in the ‘very poor’ category, as against the 429 recorded at 4pm on Thursday, in the ‘severe’ zone.

Scientists, however, said the rain and winds would have already played their part in washing away pollutants by Thursday night.

“Thunderstorm and rainfall with surface winds picking up pace to 20-30kmph are expected on Friday as well. This is a cumulative impact of rainfall, hailstorm and snowfall predicted in the western Himalayan region, for which a warning has been issued in those states,” Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD’s) regional weather forecasting centre, said.

According to the central government-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality may improve to ‘poor’ to ‘moderate’ on Saturday.

However, the respite may be short-lived, as ‘dense’ fog and an expected dip in mercury on December 15-16, may push up pollution levels again.

Officials of CPCB said another spike in pollution levels is expected from December end and will continue till the first week of January owing to heavy fog and low temperatures.

