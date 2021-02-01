News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 AM: IMD predicts rain over northwest India this week and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Widespread rain, thunderstorms likely over NW India this week

Widespread thundershowers are expected over the plains of northwest India from February 3 to 6, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). Read more

US urges Myanmar's military to release those detained, respect election results

The United States has expressed shock over developments in Myanmar where Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior figures from the ruling party have been detained and said President Joe Biden has been briefed in this regard the National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Read more

Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath welcome baby boy, comedian thanks fans for their blessings

Comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second child on Monday morning. The couple has been blessed with a baby boy. Read more

Alia Bhatt’s date night look is about comfy sweaters and well-fitted jeans

Alia Bhatt’s date night look comprises of a cosy sweater and a pair of jeans. No no, we are not just saying this on our own. Head on to her Instagram account and the latest post will prove us right. Read more

She came out to her dad, post on his reaction has sparked funnily cute thread

The Internet is filled with posts of people sharing how their loved ones reacted when they came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. From emotional to heartbreaking to wholesome, the tales are of all types. There is now a newest addition to that list. It’s a story shared by Twitter user Charlotte on how her dad reacted when she came out to her parents. Read more

'India needed a person like him after Adelaide debacle': Ramiz Raja lauds Rahane, explains Kohli and Shastri's impact

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja is impressed with India's solid bench strength, saying India deserve to be where they are in world cricket. Shastri's comments came after India's historic 2-1 Test series win in Australia, which saw them stage a comeback for the ages after being dished out one of their worst defeats of all time in Adelaide. Read more

‘Misinformed’: Agriculture minister counters Sharad Pawar over farm laws

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar countered NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s tweets over farm laws. Tomar said that the ex-agriculture minister was 'misinformed'. Watch more