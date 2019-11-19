News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 AM: India seeks access to its citizens held in Pakistan without information and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 08:56 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India seeks access to its citizens held in Pakistan without information

Indian government informed Islamabad of the possibility of two Indian nationals having inadvertently crossed over into Pakistan months ago but received no response. Officials now fear that the arrested Indians may become the latest victims of a Pakistani tactic to implicate Indians in terror-related crimes on the global stage. Read more here.

Realtor who leased riverfront bungalow to Chandrababu Naidu goes bankrupt

Lingamaneni Estates and Projects Private Limited (LEPL), a real estate major in Andhra Pradesh has declared insolvency. He hit the headlines recently with the YSR Congress party government serving notices on him for demolition of his bungalow on the banks of Krishna river, which has been leased out to Chandrababu Naidu for his official residence. Read more here.

CRPF asks SPG for bulletproof vehicles earlier earmarked for Gandhi family

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has asked the Special Protection Group (SPG) to provide its bulletproof cars, earlier earmarked for the Gandhi family, to the paramilitary unit because it doesn’t have armoured vehicles to ferry around VIPs. Read more here.

Happy birthday Sushmita Sen: Check out her 10 best pictures with daughters Renee, Alisah and boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Actor and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen celebrates her 44th birthday on Tuesday. To get the party started, we bring you her 10 best pics with her adorable little family. See more here.

More shine and swing, less chance of reverse, seam gift for spinners: The science behind pink ball

Baby pink, berry pink, salmon pink, watermelon pink, fuschia – It’s hard to state with certainty that the law makers took all these variants of pink into consideration before choosing it as ‘the colour’ of a cricket ball for a Day/Night Test. They basically wanted a colour which would be visible at night and one that would last the test of 80 overs. Read more here.

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 19, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs

Is it easy to strive for something and attain it? Most of you would say ‘No’. Obstacles which are not expected show up in our way. One cannot control their destiny. But, with the help of horoscopes, we definitely can prepare for any adversities coming our way. Check out today’s horoscopes here.