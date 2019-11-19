Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 19, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Is it easy to strive for something and attain it? Most of you would say ‘No’. Obstacles which are not expected show up in our way. One cannot control their destiny. But, with the help of horoscopes, we definitely can prepare for any adversities coming our way. Let’s checkout today’s horoscopes.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Those selling property may have to hunt for the right customers for a good bargain. You are likely to derive immense satisfaction by involving yourself on the social front.

Financially, you need to remain a bit conservative. Fortune shines on those playing the stocks or involved in betting. Household chores may appear boring for homemakers craving for a change. Commuting can pose a problem for those going to far off places for work or studies, but it will be overcome. An aggravated condition of those unwell will show definite signs of improvement.

Love Focus: Someone who likes you may go out of the way for you, is it romance calling?

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Possession of a house or a flat booked by you is possible. You will be able to impress those around with your gift of the gab. Your efforts on the physical front will find you hale and hearty. You will manage to consolidate your chances for financial gains. Those having their own set-up can spend the day in hiring some new employees. Your hope of spending a relaxing time at home may get upset with the arrival of some guests. It is best to avoid busy roads today.

Love Focus: You manage to come nearer an opposite number with whom only have casual acquaintance.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Saving money for buying landed property may be on the mind of some right now. Those wishing to study overseas are likely to overcome all financial difficulties. It may seem difficult to get rid of an ailment permanently. Worries on the financial front, if any, can be conveniently laid to rest, as profits accrue. Weigh the pros and cons carefully before absenting yourself from office for personal work. Travel only if you need to.

An exciting day is foreseen when out of town friends or relations arrive.

Love Focus: Your endeavour to get close to the one you love will be a total success, provided you play your cards well.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Virgo

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Good preparation will find some students faring beyond their expectations. Ignore what happened in the past You can feel mentally disturbed today due to something that happened in the past. Earning good money is foretold in a venture that you are starting. You can be praised today at work for a job well done. A change on the domestic front through renovation or resetting can become a prolonged affair. Avoid busy roads and don’t drive a vehicle you are not confident of. It is not a good day to buy a house or property

Love Focus: Despite spending time together with lover, you can feel hesitant to broach a subject close to your heart.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 11, 12, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Cancer

Be careful of: Aries

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Family’s support and concern will be most encouraging. This is a good time for those planning a visit to relatives or friends. House searchers may come across an excellent bargain. Students wanting to go in for higher studies will be able to raise a loan without much difficulty. Those ailing for sometime will show positive signs as they progress on the road to recovery. You will be able to manage your finances well and save too. A pat on the back at work cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Love may begin to pull at your heartstrings, but to succeed you will have to play your cards really well!

Lucky Colour: Deep Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Good news is in the offing that can make homemakers happy. A place you had always wanted to visit will soon become a reality. Shifting residence to a new location is possible. Those preparing for a tough examination can find themselves on a sticky wicket.

A healthy alternative will help you remain in perfect shape. Your ideas on the financial front may not be hundred percent sound, so take a second opinion. Things start looking brighter on professional front.

Love Focus: Efforts will be required to get a romantic relationship ticking again.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 5, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

* Libra (September 24-October 23): You will get a chance to go for a long drive in your new vehicle. A house rented out is likely to give good returns. Those feeling under the weather will find themselves on the road to complete recovery. Getting hooked to Junk food should not be in your mind. You will need to compensate someone well on the monetary front on a short notice. A new deal is likely to be signed, which will make you financially stronger. Efforts will be required to retain peace and quiet on the home front

Love Focus: Friends may try to connect you with someone you have a crush on.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Chance to travel overseas on an official trip is likely for some. A property issue gets resolved amicably. Don’t commit something that you cannot do on the social front, as it can undermine your reputation. Perfect health will enable you to enjoy an evening out to the hilt! Your financial situation remains stable. Some additional perks at work are likely to be granted. Tackling a nagging domestic issue will not be too difficult for you.

Love Focus: A passion-filled evening is foreseen for some, as romantic front brightens.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): An official trip is likely to bring in a good deal. Some of you may be in the final stages of acquiring property. This is a good day to meet people in your social circle. Choosing the best from several health options may confuse you. Saving money is important, so curb all wasteful expenditures. Those into side business will find the day profitable. Catering to spouse’s mood today will help keep domestic harmony intact.

Love Focus: Professing your undying love for your sweetheart may not cut ice as you continue to get the cold shoulder.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 11, 26

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Property is likely to give good returns. This is an excellent day that makes you lucky in every sphere. You manage to keep a positive mental outlook. You can be compelled to touch your savings for financing something urgent. You can be given an additional charge of something important at work. Something may not be to your liking on the home front, but you will be unable to do anything about it. Religious minded are likely to plan on a pilgrimage.

Love Focus: Your romantic life gets a boost with an exciting development.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 11, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Travelling with loved ones on a vacation will prove most exhilarating. You may need to get resources to carryout improvements in an ancestral property. You will need to be more outgoing on the social front, if you want to maintain your contacts. Those feeling depressed for sometime will find positivity entering their lives once again. Make it a habit to save, irrespective of what you earn. Professionally, the day augurs well for the salaried. Something you say or do may hurt spouse or a family member, so watch out.

Love Focus: Surprising spouse with the tickets to a movie or theatre can make the day for you.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 15, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): A workplace issue is resolved in your favour. Some differences with spouse or a family member may crop up, but don’t let the situation turn ugly. An outing will be a welcome break from your hectic routine. You may have to go deep into your pocket for a real estate deal. Those hoping for good results will not be disappointed. Don’t take any chances on the health front today. Conserving money will be in your interest at this juncture.

Love Focus: Your unique idea to appease partner may fall flat, so don’t even try!

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

