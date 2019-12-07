News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am | ‘Won’t let you live’: Deceased Unnao victim’s kin recall threats, police inaction and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 08:59 IST

‘Won’t let you live’: Unnao victim’s kin recall threats,police inaction

A 24-year-old rape victim, who was assaulted and set on fire by five men in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao, died on Friday night, according to a doctor at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, where she was undergoing treatment. “She suffered a cardiac arrest at 11:10 pm...we tried to resuscitate her, but she did not survive,” according to a doctor of the hospital.

Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2019: Complete Day 1 coverage

World community feels Pakistan not serious about punishing 26/11 culprits: India

India on Friday said the world community believes Pakistan is not serious about prosecuting Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed and others involved in planning and executing the 2008 Mumbai attacks. “Now, it is the responsibility of Pakistan to take action. They have shied away in the past, citing different excuses, which is not working,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a weekly news briefing.

Jharkhand assembly poll: CM Das, speaker, ex-Maoist in fray for 2nd phase

Chief minister Raghubar Das, state assembly Speaker Dinesh Oraon, former state food supply minister Saryu Roy and the BJP’s state unit president Laxman Gilua are among the key contestants in the second phase of assembly election in Jharkhand on Saturday.

PM Modi, Uddhav Thackeray meet for first time after Sena chief became CM

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter arrived at Lohegaon airport on Friday evening to attend the conference of directors general (DGs) and inspectors general (IGs) of police.

Akshay Kumar on interviewing PM Modi: ‘Even he was taken aback by questions I was asking’

Actor Akshay Kumar said ‘anyone would have jumped’ at the chance to interview Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reiterating that he approached the conversation as a common man. The actor spoke to the prime minister ahead of the Lok Sabha polls this year, inviting a wide spectrum of reactions.

Proactively deal with cases: MHA to states on crimes against women

The Union home ministry has written to all states in the wake of a recent spate of crimes against women, underlining the need for “deterrence”, better implementation of laws and urging them to deal with complaints in a “timely and proactive manner”.

India vs West Indies: Yuzvendra Chahal equals R Ashwin’s massive T20I record

In his four overs, Chahal gave away 36 runs at an economy of 9 and picked up two wickets as Windies posted a total of 207 in 20 overs. Doing so, Chahal took his total tally of T20I wickets to 52, which is the joint-highest by an Indian bowler in the shortest format, along with Ravichandran Ashwin.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Vs Panipat box office day 1: Kartik Aaryan posts highest opening ever, sprints ahead of Arjun Kapoor film

This Friday saw the release of two major films -- Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh and Arjun Kapoor’s Panipat. As per a report in Box Office India, Kartik’s film has left Panipat behind a big margin and also registered the actor’s highest opening at an estimated Rs 8.5-9 crore nett.

