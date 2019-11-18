News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 PM: 8 soldiers trapped in snow after avalanche hits patrol in Siachen and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 20:58 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Eight soldiers stuck under snow after avalanche hits patrol in Siachen

Eight soldiers are stuck under snow after an avalanche hit them in Siachen glacier at 3 pm Monday, army officials said. The eight troopers were on a patrol. Rescue and recovery operations are underway, the officials said. The avalanche took place in the Northern Glacier where altitude is around 18,000 feet and above, AMI reported. Read more.

Shiv Sena retains control over BMC, Kishori Pednekar to be Mumbai’s Mayor

Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena is set to retain control over the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after the Bharatiya Janata Party dropped out of the race because it does not have the numbers. Shiv Sena’s Kishori Pednekar, 56, and Suhas Wadkar, 44, are the only ones to file nominations for elections to the post of Mayor and Deputy Mayor, respectively. Read more.

Airtel, Vodafone Idea to hike tariffs from December 1

The ongoing telecom crisis is set to hit the customers hard with two of the country’s largest telcos -- Bharti Airtel and Vodafone -- deciding to hike tariffs from December 1 after they posted historic losses on account of provisioning for the AGR pending dues. Read more.

Donald Trump says will ‘strongly consider’ testifying in impeachment probe

President Donald Trump on Monday said he is “strongly” considering answering a challenge from opposition Democrats to testify in his own impeachment investigation. After the speaker of the lower house, Nancy Pelosi, upped the ante by suggesting that Trump come forward to tell the “truth,” the Republican president said he was keen. Read more.

Chris Lynn creates T10 history after being released by Kolkata Knight Riders

Chris Lynn created history during the Abu Dhabi T10 League encounter between Maratha Arabians and Team Abu Dhabi as he slammed 91 runs off just 30 deliveries. This is currently the highest individual score in this format as he surpassed Alex Hales’ 87* (32) in 2018. Read more.

Manish Malhotra’s father dies, Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor, Gauri Khan pay tribute

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Malaika Arora, and other film industry personalities such as Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan, were spotted paying their condolences at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s house on Monday, after his father died. Read more.

Tara Sutaria opens up about being trolled by the fashion police

Budding Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria has often been trolled by the fashion police for her wardrobe, be it her sizzling Diwali saree or the tube top-skirt combo she wore at a recent event. The “Marjaavaan” heroine has finally reacted to all the negative comments coming her way. Read more.