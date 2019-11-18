Manish Malhotra’s father dies, Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor, Gauri Khan pay tribute

bollywood

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 17:42 IST

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Malaika Arora, and other film industry personalities such as Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan, were spotted paying their condolences at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s house on Monday, after his father died.

Pictures and videos of the designer’s friends and colleagues from the industry, were shared on social media. According to a report in The Times of India, Manish’s father was in his 90s, and hadn’t been keeping well. Visuals show Kareena and Aishwarya’s mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan engaged in brief conversation outside Manish’s home. Also seen were Karisma Kapoor, who arrived with Kareena; Athiya Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Kiara Advani, Shaina NC, Farah Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Aditi Rao Hydari and Alvira Khan Agnihotri.

Earlier in the day, others such as filmmaker Karan Johar, veteran actor Shabana Azmi, producer Boney Kapoor and socialite Sophie Choudry paid their respects at the funeral.

Shilpa Shetty, Athiya Shetty, Farah Khan and Aditi Rao Hydari at Manish Malhotra’s home. ( Varinder Chawla )

Manish remains a prolific fashion designer and has one of the most successful labels in the country. His fashion shows invariably see leading Bollywood ladies and men as his show stoppers. Among his closest Bollywood friends was the late Sridevi. He remains close with the actor’s daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

Manish in a tribute note had written that he had never lost anyone as close as Sridevi. “This is the first time I’ve lost someone so close, and it feels surreal. I’d known her for 28 years. We were at a wedding together and then, out of nowhere, her sister Srilatha was handing me a silk sari for her funeral. I spoke to her the night she passed away. We talked about everything under the sun, from Janhvi’s film, how beautiful Khushi looked at the wedding to even what she had eaten earlier that day. Even now, so many days later, I still expect my phone to ring, and to hear her discuss an outfit or a project which we can work on together,” he had written.

