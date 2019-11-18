e-paper
Manish Malhotra’s father dies, Karan Johar, Shabana Azmi first to offer condolences, see pics

Designer Manish Malhotra lost his father on Monday after a prolonged illness and among the first to pay condolences were filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Shabana Azmi.

bollywood Updated: Nov 18, 2019 13:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Karan Johar and Boney Kapoor visited Manish Malhotra at his residence.
Karan Johar and Boney Kapoor visited Manish Malhotra at his residence.(Varinder Chawla)
         

Ace Bollywood fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who has been dressing Bollywood beauties from the 90s, lost his father on Monday. According to a report in Times of India, the elderly gentleman was in his 90s and hadn’t been keeping well for a while. Among the first ones from Manish’s industry friends to pay condolences were filmmaker Karan Johar, veteran actor Shabana Azmi and actor and socialite Sophie Choudry.

Pictures of Karan, Shabana and Sophie leaving Manish’s residences were online on Monday.

Shabana Azmi, Karan Johar and Sophie Choudhry at Manish Malhotra’s residence in Mumbai.
Shabana Azmi, Karan Johar and Sophie Choudhry at Manish Malhotra’s residence in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )
Manish Malhotra’s nephew, filmmaker Puneet, during the last rites of Manish’s dad in Mumbai on Monday.
Manish Malhotra’s nephew, filmmaker Puneet, during the last rites of Manish’s dad in Mumbai on Monday. ( Varinder chawla )
Boney kapoor visits Manish Malhotra on Monday.
Boney kapoor visits Manish Malhotra on Monday. ( Varinder Chawla )

Manish entered Bollywood, aged 25, when he designed clothes for Juhi Chawla for her film, Swarg (1990). However, it was with Urmila Matondkar, Aamir Khan starrer Rangeela when he hit limelight. He designed all the clothes that Urmila wore and won his first Filmfare award for it. Since then, there has been not stopping the ace Bollywood designer.

Manish remains a prolific fashion designer and has one of the most successful labels in the country. His fashion shows invariably see leading Bollywood ladies and men as his show stoppers. Among his most ardent Bollywood fans were the late Sridevi, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor and many others.

Recently, he ventured onto stage as well when he designed clothes for Feroz Abbas Khan’s adaptation of K Asif’s blockbuster film Mughal-e-Azam in 2016.

