Manish Malhotra’s father dies, Karan Johar, Shabana Azmi first to offer condolences, see pics

bollywood

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 13:34 IST

Ace Bollywood fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who has been dressing Bollywood beauties from the 90s, lost his father on Monday. According to a report in Times of India, the elderly gentleman was in his 90s and hadn’t been keeping well for a while. Among the first ones from Manish’s industry friends to pay condolences were filmmaker Karan Johar, veteran actor Shabana Azmi and actor and socialite Sophie Choudry.

Pictures of Karan, Shabana and Sophie leaving Manish’s residences were online on Monday.

Shabana Azmi, Karan Johar and Sophie Choudhry at Manish Malhotra’s residence in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Manish Malhotra’s nephew, filmmaker Puneet, during the last rites of Manish’s dad in Mumbai on Monday. ( Varinder chawla )

Boney kapoor visits Manish Malhotra on Monday. ( Varinder Chawla )

Manish entered Bollywood, aged 25, when he designed clothes for Juhi Chawla for her film, Swarg (1990). However, it was with Urmila Matondkar, Aamir Khan starrer Rangeela when he hit limelight. He designed all the clothes that Urmila wore and won his first Filmfare award for it. Since then, there has been not stopping the ace Bollywood designer.

Also read: Inside Aaradhya Bachchan’s party: Birthday girl cuts cake with mum Aishwarya Rai and dad Abhishek, rides Ferris wheel

Manish remains a prolific fashion designer and has one of the most successful labels in the country. His fashion shows invariably see leading Bollywood ladies and men as his show stoppers. Among his most ardent Bollywood fans were the late Sridevi, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor and many others.

Recently, he ventured onto stage as well when he designed clothes for Feroz Abbas Khan’s adaptation of K Asif’s blockbuster film Mughal-e-Azam in 2016.

Follow @htshowbiz for more