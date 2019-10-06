e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 06, 2019

News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 PM: Aarey PIL gets SC’s suo moto attention and all the latest news at this hour

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour curated for you at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Oct 06, 2019 21:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Supreme Court has taken suo motu congisance of Mumbai’s Aarey tree felling case on Sunday.
The Supreme Court has taken suo motu congisance of Mumbai’s Aarey tree felling case on Sunday. (Photo: Burhaan Kinu/ HT)
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

After activists approach CJI, Supreme Court to take up Aarey PIL tomorrow

The Supreme Court has taken suo motu congisance of Mumbai’s Aarey tree felling case on Sunday after a delegation of students led by a Delhi law student wrote to the Chief Justice of India seeking his intervention to put a halt to the cutting of trees by municipal corporation of Greater Mumbai for construction of a car shed for a metro station in Aarey area of the metropolitan city.

Read more.

Artist Shireen Mody found murdered at Goa home

Acclaimed artist Shireen Mody and her gardner were found dead after a scuffle between the two on Sunday, in which the gardener attacked Mody with an iron rod leading to her death, police said. The artist was 65.

Read more.

In Alwar, 2 arrested for forcing Muslim couple to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’

Two men were arrested on Sunday morning on charges of forcing a Muslim couple to shout Jai Shri Ram and outraging the modesty of the woman in Alwar around midnight on Saturday, the police said.

Read more.

Coalition’s doors closed for ‘chameleon-like’ Nitish Kumar: Tejashwi Yadav

Amid disagreement over seat-sharing within the Bihar grand alliance constituents for the upcoming bypolls, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said the elections in the state will not have any impact on the health of the grouping.

Read more.

231 dengue cases in 9 days in Patna, govt says no link to waterlogging

Two hundred and thirty one positive cases of Dengue were reported at government hospitals in Patna since September 28, when heavy rains lashed the state capital, leading to waterlogging in many localities.

Read more.

‘From a great cricketer to a puppet of Pakistan army and terrorists’: Kaif slams Imran Khan

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif on Sunday lashed out at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and termed the country as “a safe breeding ground for terrorists.” Kaif shared an article of an Indian publication and wrote: “Yes, but your country Pakistan certainly has a lot to do with terrorism, a safe breeding ground for terrorists. What an unfortunate speech at the UN and what a fall from grace from being a great cricketer to a puppet of Pakistan army and terrorists.”

Read more.

Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan have a K3G reunion at a Durga Puja pandal. See pics

In what can be called a Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham reunion, actors Rani Mukerji, Kajol, along with her son Yug, spent some quality time with Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan at a Durga Puja pandal on Sunday.

Read more.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 20:59 IST

tags
top news
After activists approach CJI, Supreme Court to take up Aarey PIL tomorrow
After activists approach CJI, Supreme Court to take up Aarey PIL tomorrow
Oct 06, 2019 20:42 IST
PDP team to meet detained party chief Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar tomorrow
PDP team to meet detained party chief Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar tomorrow
Oct 06, 2019 17:57 IST
Another whistleblower decides to come forward against Donald Trump: Report
Another whistleblower decides to come forward against Donald Trump: Report
Oct 06, 2019 22:00 IST
BSF pilot accused of impersonating senior to fly Amit Shah’s plane resigns
BSF pilot accused of impersonating senior to fly Amit Shah’s plane resigns
Oct 06, 2019 15:13 IST
In Alwar, 2 arrested for forcing Muslim couple to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’
In Alwar, 2 arrested for forcing Muslim couple to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’
Oct 06, 2019 19:18 IST
‘Overdue’, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after Sheikh Hasina’s hug
‘Overdue’, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after Sheikh Hasina’s hug
Oct 06, 2019 18:45 IST
‘Pagle, ab rulaega kya’: Harbhajan’s special message for Rohit Sharma
‘Pagle, ab rulaega kya’: Harbhajan’s special message for Rohit Sharma
Oct 06, 2019 08:18 IST
Coalition’s doors closed for ‘chameleon-like’ Nitish Kumar: Tejashwi Yadav
Coalition’s doors closed for ‘chameleon-like’ Nitish Kumar: Tejashwi Yadav
Oct 06, 2019 19:11 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News