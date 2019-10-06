News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 PM: Aarey PIL gets SC’s suo moto attention and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 21:01 IST

After activists approach CJI, Supreme Court to take up Aarey PIL tomorrow

The Supreme Court has taken suo motu congisance of Mumbai’s Aarey tree felling case on Sunday after a delegation of students led by a Delhi law student wrote to the Chief Justice of India seeking his intervention to put a halt to the cutting of trees by municipal corporation of Greater Mumbai for construction of a car shed for a metro station in Aarey area of the metropolitan city.

Artist Shireen Mody found murdered at Goa home

Acclaimed artist Shireen Mody and her gardner were found dead after a scuffle between the two on Sunday, in which the gardener attacked Mody with an iron rod leading to her death, police said. The artist was 65.

In Alwar, 2 arrested for forcing Muslim couple to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’

Two men were arrested on Sunday morning on charges of forcing a Muslim couple to shout Jai Shri Ram and outraging the modesty of the woman in Alwar around midnight on Saturday, the police said.

Coalition’s doors closed for ‘chameleon-like’ Nitish Kumar: Tejashwi Yadav

Amid disagreement over seat-sharing within the Bihar grand alliance constituents for the upcoming bypolls, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said the elections in the state will not have any impact on the health of the grouping.

231 dengue cases in 9 days in Patna, govt says no link to waterlogging

Two hundred and thirty one positive cases of Dengue were reported at government hospitals in Patna since September 28, when heavy rains lashed the state capital, leading to waterlogging in many localities.

‘From a great cricketer to a puppet of Pakistan army and terrorists’: Kaif slams Imran Khan

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif on Sunday lashed out at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and termed the country as “a safe breeding ground for terrorists.” Kaif shared an article of an Indian publication and wrote: “Yes, but your country Pakistan certainly has a lot to do with terrorism, a safe breeding ground for terrorists. What an unfortunate speech at the UN and what a fall from grace from being a great cricketer to a puppet of Pakistan army and terrorists.”

Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan have a K3G reunion at a Durga Puja pandal. See pics

In what can be called a Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham reunion, actors Rani Mukerji, Kajol, along with her son Yug, spent some quality time with Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan at a Durga Puja pandal on Sunday.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 20:59 IST