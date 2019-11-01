News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: Arvind Kejriwal preps for odd-even with staggered office timings, ban on surge rates and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 20:57 IST

Arvind Kejriwal preps for odd-even with staggered office timings, ban on surge pricing

The Delhi government on Friday announced staggered office timings of its 21 departments from November 4 to November 15 owing to the alarming levels of air pollution in the city. Read more

BJP eyes 65+ seats in J’khand, Oppn aims to better Haryana, Maharashtra show

Assembly polls in Jharkhand will be held in five phases on November 30, December 7, 12, 16 and 20 while results will be declared on December 23, the election commission announced on Friday. Read more

‘ISIS has a new leader. Know exactly who he is!’: Trump on Baghdadi’s successor

President Donald Trump said Friday that the United States knows who the Islamic State group’s new leader is, after the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a US-led commando raid. Read more

Drive movie review: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Fast & Furious clone is one of Netflix’s worst mistakes ever

The only reason Drive exists is because someone watched all the Fast & Furious films, ended the binge with Ocean’s Eleven and Italian Job and thought ‘If they could do it, so can I’. Read more

Intimate Sigmund Freud letter up for sale reveals his softer side

A handwritten letter by Sigmund Freud, which shows a rare sentimental side to the 20th-century thinker as well as insight into the life of a prominent Jewish refugee amid the advance of the Nazis, is set to go on sale in Jerusalem. Read more

Google to buy Fitbit for $2.1 billion to boost hardware

Alphabet Inc.’s Google agreed to buy smartwatch maker Fitbit Inc. for $2.1 billion in cash, a move that could shore up the internet giant’s hardware business while also potentially increasing antitrust scrutiny. Fitbit shares jumped 16%. Read more

India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma walks off after being hit during nets at Arun Jaitley Stadium

A visibly upset Rohit Sharma on Friday walked out of the net session after a ball struck his leg two days prior to the series opening T20I against Bangladesh on Sunday at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium. Read more

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 20:57 IST