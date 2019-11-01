e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 01, 2019

Arvind Kejriwal preps for odd-even with staggered office timings, ban on surge pricing

In an order, the Delhi government stated that work timings in 21 of its offices located in Central Delhi’s ITO and North Delhi’s Civil Lines will be shifted by an hour.

india Updated: Nov 01, 2019 18:17 IST

Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi has been fighting sever air pollution which has severe plus ’ level .
Delhi has been fighting sever air pollution which has severe plus ’ level .(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

The Delhi government on Friday announced staggered office timings of its 21 departments from November 4 to November 15 owing to the alarming levels of air pollution in the city.

Earlier in the day, it ordered all schools to be shut till November 5 as air quality deteriorated breaching ‘severe plus ’ level and pollution control body declared a public health emergency in Delhi-NCR, which remained shrouded in a thick, toxic layer of smoke and haze.

In another order later in the day, the Delhi government stated that work timings in 21 of its offices located in Central Delhi’s ITO and North Delhi’s Civil Lines will be shifted by an hour. These departments will have timings from 10:30 am to 7:00 pm. The other 21 departments in these two zones will have the usual Delhi government timing which is from 9:30 am to 6 pm.

Some agencies which will have to follow the staggered office timings include the transport, urban development, home and the public works department.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also demanded specific timelines from the Centra, Haryana and Punjab governments on when farmers will stop burning stubble in these neighbouring states.

The CM said the government on Friday also issued an order regarding implementing the odd-even drive. The road rationing scheme will be effective from November 4 to 15.

“Advisories have been issued to cab aggregators to refrain from surge pricing. I also urge auto rickshaws in the city not to resort to overcharging,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal also criticised the opposition for politicising air pollution. He said, “They can take all credit they want. We are doing all that is possible from our end. Why aren’t the neighbouring states being held accountable for stubble burning?”

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 17:38 IST

tags
top news
Thackeray, Pawar talk over phone; explore govt formation in Maharashtra
Thackeray, Pawar talk over phone; explore govt formation in Maharashtra
Kejriwal preps for odd-even with staggered office timings, bans surge rates
Kejriwal preps for odd-even with staggered office timings, bans surge rates
BJP eyes 65+ seats in J’khand, Oppn aims to better Haryana, Maharashtra show
BJP eyes 65+ seats in J’khand, Oppn aims to better Haryana, Maharashtra show
‘Thank you but…’: Punjab’s Amarinder Singh responds to Imran Khan gesture
‘Thank you but…’: Punjab’s Amarinder Singh responds to Imran Khan gesture
Schools shut, public health emergency declared as toxic haze shrouds Delhi
Schools shut, public health emergency declared as toxic haze shrouds Delhi
Ganguly keen to get Tendulkar to work with budding cricketers
Ganguly keen to get Tendulkar to work with budding cricketers
P Chidambaram to stay in Tihar jail, orders high court in setback to ex-FM
P Chidambaram to stay in Tihar jail, orders high court in setback to ex-FM
‘Need Germany’s expertise to build New India by 2022’: PM Modi
‘Need Germany’s expertise to build New India by 2022’: PM Modi
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News