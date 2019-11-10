News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 PM: Cracks emerge in Sena-BJP partnership, NCP offers support but terms and conditions apply and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 20:59 IST

NCP says will support Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, but has a condition

The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) quickly jumped into the fast-paced political developments in Maharashtra on Sunday evening after the BJP dropped its claim to form the government in the state and the Shiv Sena was invited to do so. However, the NCP laid down its condition to support the Sena and its leader Nawab Malik said the Uddhav Thackeray-led party should first walk out of the central National Democratic Alliance (NDA) if it wants their support.

Governor invites Shiv Sena to form govt in Maharashtra after BJP retreats from the race

Shiv Sena on Sunday has been invited to form government in Maharashtra by the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari after BJP pulls out. The Governor has given the party time till 7:30 pm on Monday to respond.

It will be a Sena chief minister if Udhhav Thackeray says so: Sanjay Raut

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut asserted on Sunday that if his leader Uddhav Thackeray has said someone from his party will become the chief minister in Maharashtra, then there will be Sena CM in any case.

BJP says can’t form govt in Maharashtra, blames Shiv Sena for disrespecting mandate

Caretaker chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and other senior BJP leaders met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday evening and informed him that the party could not stake claim to form the government as ally Shiv Sena was not willing to cooperate.

“We cannot stake claim to form the government as Shiv Sena is not willing to come with us. We have informed this to the governor,” State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil told reporters.

BJP releases first list of 52 candidates for Jharkhand polls, CM Raghubar Das to contest from Jamshedpur

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced its first list of 52 candidates for the assembly election in Jharkhand which is scheduled to be held later this month.

The list includes 17 Scheduled Tribe (ST), 21 Other Backward Class (OBC) and five women candidates, the BJP’s general secretary Arun Singh announced.

Six infants in the age group of 2 months to 5 months have died while six others are being treated for an unknown disease in tribal-dominated Malkangiri district in less than a month, officials said.

Rohit has been breaking a lot of T20I records recently. He is the most-capped Indian in T20I while also being the top-scoring batsmen in the format. But Rohit broke another record in the 3rd T20I and it was something that he would have liked to avoid.

Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria: Fashion hits and misses this week

As of today, nearly every celebrity in B-town has a stylist who makes sure that the celebrity they’re styling never has a sad-wardrobe-day. Be it the A-listers like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez or the newcomers like Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Rakulpreet (a popular star in South movies and a relative new entrant in Bollywood), or the all-rounder celebrity Malaika Arora. Read on to find out this week’s high and low of the Bollywood fashion scorecard.

Fix the legal system, look beyond the apex court | HT Analysis

The Supreme Court of India, the white dot in India’s judicial system, is the cynosure of public attention. Specifically, its relationship with the government, judgments in bellwether cases, taking up several public interest litigations and functioning of successive collegiums is the staple diet of front pages of newspapers.

