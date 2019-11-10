BJP releases first list of 52 candidates for Jharkhand polls, CM Raghubar Das to contest from Jamshedpur

india

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 18:01 IST

BJP has released its first list of 52 candidates for Jharkhand elections. Chief Minister Raghubar Das is going to contest from Jamshedpur East.

As per the election schedule, Jharkhand will go for polls in five phases on November 30 for 13 assembly segments, December 7 for 20 assembly constituencies, December 12 for 17 seats, December 16 for 15 seats and December 20 for 16 constituencies. Counting of votes will take place on December 23.