Sunday, Nov 10, 2019

BJP releases first list of 52 candidates for Jharkhand polls, CM Raghubar Das to contest from Jamshedpur

Jharkhand will go for polls in five phases. Counting of votes will take place on December 23.

india Updated: Nov 10, 2019 18:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jharkhand Chief minister Raghubar Das
Jharkhand Chief minister Raghubar Das (Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
         

BJP has released its first list of 52 candidates for Jharkhand elections. Chief Minister Raghubar Das is going to contest from Jamshedpur East.

As per the election schedule, Jharkhand will go for polls in five phases on November 30 for 13 assembly segments, December 7 for 20 assembly constituencies, December 12 for 17 seats, December 16 for 15 seats and December 20 for 16 constituencies. Counting of votes will take place on December 23.

