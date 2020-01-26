News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: In Congress’ Republic Day gift to PM Modi, a copy of Constitution and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 20:59 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

In Congress’ Republic Day gift to PM Modi, a copy of Constitution

As nation celebrated the 71st Republic Day, the Congress on Sunday decided to send PM Modi a copy of the Constitution. Taking a swipe at the PM, the grand old party also urged Modi to take some time out to read the book. Read more.

On R-Day, 7 mn people in Kerala form 620-km long human chain against CAA

Kerala’s chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan was among the nearly seven million people who participated in a human chain on Sunday organised by the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) to protest the amended citizenship act and National Register of Citizens. Read more.

Indian, global megacities growing at unprecedented rate: UK study

The world’s biggest cities are growing at an unprecedented rate – particularly in India and the global South – with 11 of the planet’s 30 biggest cities each adding more than 10 million citizens over the last four decades, according to a new study. Read more.

HT Editorial | Delhi polls: Avoid divisive rhetoric

The discourse in the Delhi election is starting to increasingly centre along divisive national issues, and the responsibility for it largely lies with the BJP. Read more.

India vs New Zealand: After match-winning 50, KL Rahul reveals ‘mantra’ behind consistency

KL Rahul was the star of the show once again as his 11th 50 in T20Is led India’s charge as the visitors rattled past New Zealand to win the second match of the series. Chasing a modest target of 133, India lost Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli rather early and hence, Rahul dropped anchor and played a superb innings. Read more.

Alia Bhatt sends Kangana Ranaut flowers after Padma Shri honour, Rangoli Chandel says ‘I am enjoying it’

Alia Bhatt sent a bouquet of flowers to Kangana Ranaut to congratulate her on being conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri. Kangana’s sister and manager Rangoli Chandel was amused by this gesture and took to Twitter to express the same. Read more.

Tinder turns ‘saviour’ for woman who got stranded in the wilderness. Here’s how

Lonia Haeger was out for a thrill-seeking adventure with her friend and dog when their journey took an extremely dangerous turn as they got stuck in an icy road. Thankfully, it’s an idea involving the dating app Tinder which ended up saving their lives. Read more.