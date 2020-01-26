Tinder turns ‘saviour’ for woman who got stranded in the wilderness. Here’s how

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 18:52 IST

Lonia Haeger was out for a thrill-seeking adventure with her friend and dog when their journey took an extremely dangerous turn as they got stuck in an icy road. Thankfully, it’s an idea involving the dating app Tinder which ended up saving their lives.

Haeger took to Instagram to narrate the story of her difficult journey. She wrote that they were on a tour to visit Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Norway. It’s when they reached the “most northern point of Europe” they got stuck in an impassable icy road at side of a mountain in Norway. Further due to rain, the road became extremely slippery and they were at a risk of sliding off the cliffside into the waters flowing below.

“The worst, we stopped in front of a mountain [which is] going down, next to the street [is] just ocean and big rocks and we stopped exactly behind a curve,” she wrote. Further adding that it’s one of those moments when one realises that they’re “helpless against Mother Nature.”

Amidst this dire situation, however, her friend Phil came up with an idea of opening a Tinder account and that ended up saving their lives. Soon after creating the account, Haeger matched with Stian Lauluten, a local of the place. After he came to know about their predicament, he “came up with his Bulldozer and shaped lines in the ice” to rescue them.

Here are the posts shared by Haeger:

Haeger, in one of her posts, thanked Lauluten and called him her hero. To which, the man came up with a humble reply. “I’m glad I could help you guys! Have a nice trip, and stay safe on the ice roads of Norway,” he wrote.

