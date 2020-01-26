Tinder turns ‘saviour’ for woman who got stranded in the wilderness. Here’s how
It’s an idea involving the dating app Tinder which ended up saving their lives.it-s-viral Updated: Jan 26, 2020 18:52 IST
Lonia Haeger was out for a thrill-seeking adventure with her friend and dog when their journey took an extremely dangerous turn as they got stuck in an icy road. Thankfully, it’s an idea involving the dating app Tinder which ended up saving their lives.
Haeger took to Instagram to narrate the story of her difficult journey. She wrote that they were on a tour to visit Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Norway. It’s when they reached the “most northern point of Europe” they got stuck in an impassable icy road at side of a mountain in Norway. Further due to rain, the road became extremely slippery and they were at a risk of sliding off the cliffside into the waters flowing below.
“The worst, we stopped in front of a mountain [which is] going down, next to the street [is] just ocean and big rocks and we stopped exactly behind a curve,” she wrote. Further adding that it’s one of those moments when one realises that they’re “helpless against Mother Nature.”
Amidst this dire situation, however, her friend Phil came up with an idea of opening a Tinder account and that ended up saving their lives. Soon after creating the account, Haeger matched with Stian Lauluten, a local of the place. After he came to know about their predicament, he “came up with his Bulldozer and shaped lines in the ice” to rescue them.
Here are the posts shared by Haeger:
View this post on Instagram
After driving three days through Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Norway we made it to our first destination! The North Cape 📍 The most northern point of Europe 🌏 What a wonderful rough landscape 🌊 Grateful to had the option to visit this place, but actually I was even more exited to drive further to the Lofoten. Just after 30 minutes driving down of the North Cape, it started raining...the street iced up that we even couldn’t stay on one point!❄️ The worst, we stopped in front of a mountain going down, next to the street just ocean and big rocks and we stoped exactly behind a curve..💯 The moment you realize your are helpless against Mother Nature 💨 After fixing our camper with snow @flash_bros_ had a mad idea🤪 Check out the end in the next post...🔜 . 📸 #gopromax @gopro #nordkapp #norway #snow
View this post on Instagram
The picture to our Tinder rescue🚨 (Scroll down to my last post to get to know the story before) While sitting in our camper with the fear that every second the car could slide down the mountain or a car could crash into our camper due to the slippery road, Phil had the weird but actually genius idea to create a tinder account with me and this fluffy cutie 🐶 Literally 5 minutes later I had a match with @stianlauluten 🥳 Another 5 minutes later he came up with his Bulldozer and shaped lines in the ice ❄️ We followed him to the next parking slot and the day after our hero organized tires with spikes! (There wasn’t a mechanic closer than 200km) Now we can continue our road trip to the Lofoten🏔 Tusen takk for your help @stianlauluten 😍 . 📸 @flash_bros_ @kerkamm_campers @hymer @life.of.kurt #snow #norway #roadtrip #tinder @tinder #dog #husky
Haeger, in one of her posts, thanked Lauluten and called him her hero. To which, the man came up with a humble reply. “I’m glad I could help you guys! Have a nice trip, and stay safe on the ice roads of Norway,” he wrote.
Also Read | Apple Watch saves biker’s life after detecting fall. Viral post details how