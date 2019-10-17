News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 PM: India urges Pak not to levy $20 service fee on pilgrims using Kartarpur Corridor and all the latest news at this hour

india

India urges Pakistan not to levy $20 service fee on pilgrims using Kartarpur Corridor

India urges Pakistan not to levy a service fee of $20 on pilgrims using the Kartarpur Corridor and expressed the hope that the agreement on the project can be concluded and signed in a timely manner before Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary. Read more here.

Home-cooked food, AC, security, medicines: Things P Chidambaram wants in custody

Former Union minister P Chidambaram, who is in judicial custody in INX Media case, moved a Delhi court on Thursday seeking certain facilities for his time in custody. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta while agreeing to the Congress leader’s demand for home-cooked food and security said that air conditioning and separate cell cannot be provided. Read more here.

Amit Shah credits Savarkar for recognising 1857 mutiny as India’s first freedom struggle

Union home minister Amit Shah called for rewriting history from the Indian point of view and credited Hindu Mahasabha ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar for recognising the 1857 mutiny as India’s first freedom struggle as opposed to the “British” view. Read more here.

India rice prices hit multi-month lows as buyers defer purchases

Demand for rice from top exporter India was subdued as buyers delayed purchases despite a dip in prices to four-month lows this week. India’s rice exports in August fell 29% year-on-year to 644,249 tonnes due to weak demand from African countries for non-basmati rice, among other factors. Read more here.

Boat with 45 passengers capsizes in Assam, one missing

A mechanised boat with about 45 passengers onboard capsized in Jiabharali river in Assam’s Sonitpur district. Half of the passengers swam to safety, while others were rescued by the State Disaster Response Force after the capsize at Bihigaon area of the district. Read more here.

‘Denied him water, kept me at gunpoint’: Minor recounts father’s torture in UP police custody

The 35-year-old security guard, Pradeep Tomar, was mercilessly tortured and beaten to death by policemen at Hapur’s police station in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, October 13. His ten-year old claimed that he was tortured for over five hours after being called for questioning. Read more here.

India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli on cusp of surpassing Ricky Ponting in elite list led by Graeme Smith

As India look to complete a series whitewash against out-of-sorts Proteas in Ranchi, skipper Virat Kohli is all set to add a new feather into his illustrious cap when India lock horns against South Africa in the third Test. Kohli currently is tied with Ponting in the list of most centuries by a captain in Test cricket. A century for Kohli in Ranchi will make him the sole second-place holder in the list led by former South Africa captain Graeme Smith. Read more here.

Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy, Netflix’s Delhi Crime big winners at Asian Academy Creative Awards

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy, India’s official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards, walked home with the best film from India award in the regional finals at the Asian Academy Creative Awards ceremony. Also, Netflix’s Delhi Crime also bagged several awards in various categories. Read more here.

