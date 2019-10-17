e-paper
Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy, Netflix’s Delhi Crime big winners at Asian Academy Creative Awards

Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy, Netflix’s Delhi Crime were big winners at the Asian Academy Creative Awards.

bollywood Updated: Oct 17, 2019 18:52 IST

Asian News International
Ranveer Singh in a still from Gully Boy, and Shefali Shah in a still from Delhi Crime.
Ranveer Singh in a still from Gully Boy, and Shefali Shah in a still from Delhi Crime.
         

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy, India's official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards, walked home with the best film from India award in the regional finals at the Asian Academy Creative Awards ceremony.

Farhan Akhtar expressed happiness over the victory and congratulated the entire team in a tweet. "Gully Boy wins the best film from India in the regional finals of the Asian Academy Creative Awards. Congratulations team," he wrote.

 

The film draws inspiration from the lives of Mumbai street rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy and revolves around the underground rap movement in India. In the film, Ranveer and Siddhant Chaturvedi play budding street rappers Murad and MC Sher from the slums of Mumbai, while Alia essays the role of Safeena, an aspiring medical student in love with Murad.

Gully Boy also starred Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles.Apart from film, Netflix's Delhi Crime also bagged several awards in various categories. Actor Shefali Shah won Best Actor in a leading role award followed by Richie Mehta for Best Direction and Best Original Screenplay, Beverley Mills for Best Editing and Best Original Programme by a streaming service.

Shefali shared the good news with a list of the winners. "So so proud of #DelhiCrime," she tweeted.

 

The Netflix series is said to be based on the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case that took place in the neighbourhood of Munirka, in South Delhi. The series follows the story in the aftermath of the incident, where Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah) is tasked to find the culprits responsible for the assaults and death of the female victim.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 18:51 IST

