News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 PM: Kejriwal writes to Javadekar, says Delhi’s pollution puts nation in bad light and all the latest news at this hour

Nov 02, 2019

Kejriwal writes to Javadekar, says Delhi’s pollution puts nation in bad light

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to union environment minister Prakash Javadekar, seeking his intervention in the air pollution crisis that affects the city every winter and asked for a concrete plan to deal with the issue of stubble burning. Read more

Northeast India will be gateway to Southeast Asia: PM Modi in Bangkok

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday India wants to strengthen its “deep friendly and historical relationship” with Thailand by transforming its northeastern region as a gateway to Southeast Asia. Read more

Here’s India’s new map with Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh

The Centre released India’s new political map showing 28 states and nine Union Territories on Saturday, two days after Jammu and Kashmir was officially bifurcated into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Read more

India vs Bangladesh: Rishabh Pant banks on Kotla factor to regain foothold

Rohit Sharma was the first to pick up his kitbag and walk towards nets. The heavy Delhi smog meant Team India’s warm-up session was limited to catching practice and some light training. One by one the rest of the Indian cricketers followed their captain, except one – Rishabh Pant. Read more

Taapsee Pannu slams troll after being called ‘the most problematic actress in the history of Bollywood’

A Twitter user called Taapsee Pannu the most ‘problematic actress in the history of Bollywood’

Responding to the troll, Taapsee tweeted, “I know it My parents also believe I am pretty problematic . BIG problem for stereotypes and conditioning and sorry to inform you, I shall continue to be so I hope you have a little more tolerance power.” Read more

Climate change is real. There is a way for India to deal with it, smartly | Analysis

Headlines this week warned that much of Mumbai and its suburbs could be under water due to climate change-related sea-level rise by 2050. Across India, 36 million people — equivalent to the population of Telangana — currently live below the elevation of an annual average flood in 2050. Read more

Sara Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone: Beauty regime that B-town divas follow to keep their skin glowing

From Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is riding high on the success of her recent on-screen venture The Sky Is Pink to Deepika Padukone, who has wrapped up the shoot of Chhapaak, all our B-town ladies never miss an opportunity to pamper their skin. Here are the top five beauty tips from B-town ladies to help keep your skin fresh as ever. Read more

