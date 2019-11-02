Union minister Jitendra Singh tweets India’s new political map with Union territories of J-K, Ladakh

india

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday tweeted a new map of India with the recently created Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, which were carved out of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

“New Map showing the Union Territories of #Jammu & #Kashmir and #Ladakh , as these exist after 31st October, 2019 (sic),” Singh posted along with the picture of the map.

The Union ministry of home affairs has also issued a notification with the details of the boundaries of the newly-created Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The notification on Saturday said the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir will constitute all the districts of the former state except Kargil and Leh. They will be a part of the Union territory of Ladakh.

The new political map comes two days after the state of Jammu and Kashmir was officially bifurcated into the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh after the Centre’s August 5 announcement ending the special status of the state under Article 370.

On Friday, serving Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Gujarat cadre Girish Chandra Murmu took the oath as the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, and retired bureaucrat Radha Krishna Mathur as that of Ladakh.

Dilbagh Singh will continue to be the director general of J-K police and an inspector general-level officer will head the police in Ladakh.

The number of states in India has come down to 28 and the number of Union territories has gone up to nine after the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir.

