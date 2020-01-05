News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 PM: On JNU violence, CM Kejriwal says ‘shocked’, sends ambulances to varsity and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 21:01 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 9 PM.

CM Kejriwal appeals for violence to stop at JNU, 7 ambulances sent to varsity

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday expressed shock and concern at the violence which erupted at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), which left the several, including university’s students’ union president Aishe Ghosh, injured and bleeding.

‘Deeply concerned’: India dials Tehran over ‘serious turn of developments’ after top Iran general’s death

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar on Sunday had a conversation with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif and said India was deeply concerned about the spiralling tension in the region after the killing of top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in an US air strike.

More than 600 infant deaths reported from Gujarat and Rajasthan since December 1

More than 600 infants died in childcare wards of government hospitals in Rajasthan and Gujarat since December 1, 2019, official records showed. High Infant deaths have been reported from three hospitals in Rajasthan and two in Gujarat.

Digvijaya Singh demands Ayodhya Ram Temple construction under Ramalaya trust

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has demanded that the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya should be done by the Ramalaya Trust, headed by Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati. Saraswati, too, has said that his trust be tasked to build the Ayodhya Ram Temple, money for which, should be directly collected from the people, instead of the government funds, which he claimed were proceeds from various taxes and “sale of beef” (Gau-mans).

‘Stop preaching sermons’: Govt on ‘targeted killing’ of Sikh man in Pakistan

The government on Sunday condemned the “targeted killing” of a minority Sikh community member in Pakistan’s Peshawar. The incident comes close on the heels of vandalism and desecration of Nankana Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan.

Stop abusing power of force, China warns US after Qassem Soleimani’s killing

The United States should stop abusing the power of force, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi has said, adding that Washington’s “risky behaviour” violates the basic norms of international relations. Speaking to his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif over phone on Friday, Wang said Beijing will continue to pay a constructive role in maintaining peace and security in the Middle East.

India vs Sri Lanka live score and updates,1st T20I at Guwahati: Rain delays start of play

India take on Sri Lanka in the first T20I at Guwahati’s Barsapara Stadium on Sunday. This match will mark the beginning of India’s preparation for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. 4 cricketers - Rohit Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Shami - who were in India’s T20I squad for the West Indies series, are in India’s squad for the Sri Lanka three T20Is.

