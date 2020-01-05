‘Deeply concerned’: India dials Tehran over ‘serious turn of developments’ after top Iran general’s death

india

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 19:47 IST

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar on Sunday had a conversation with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif and said India was deeply concerned about the spiralling tension in the region after the killing of top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in an US air strike.

“Just concluded a conversation with FM @JZarif of Iran. Noted that developments have taken a very serious turn. India remains deeply concerned about the levels of tension. We agreed to remain in touch,” Jaishankar said in a tweet.

The external affairs minister had a word with the Iranian leader barely days after Iran’s top military commander Soleimani was killed in an US air strike as his convoy left the airport at Baghdad. Soleimani was the head of Iran’s elite Quds military force and one of the most powerful figures in the Islamic world.

On Saturday, thousands of mourners marched in a procession to attend his funeral.

US President Donald Trump has threatened Iran that the US would target 52 Iranian sites if Iran retaliates for the air strike that killed the military leader. Iran, on the other hand, has vowed “crushing revenge” to avenge the killing of Soleimani.

In the United States, lawmakers are divided over the air strike with Republicans applauding President Trump’s action and the Democrats warning about huge possible repercussions.

Major General Soleimani, 62, was the head of Iran’s elite al-Quds force and the architect of its regional security apparatus. He was killed when a US drone fired missiles into a convoy that was leaving the Baghdad International Airport early on Friday. The strike also killed the deputy chief of Iraq’s powerful Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force.