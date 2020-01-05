e-paper
Stop abusing power of force, China warns US after Qassem Soleimani’s killing

According to China’s foreign minister Wang Yi, the military adventurist act by the US goes against basic norms governing international relations and will aggravate tensions and turbulence in the region.

world Updated: Jan 05, 2020 17:29 IST
Sutirtho Patranobis
Hindustan Times, Beijing
An Iranian holds a picture of late General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, as people gather to mourn him in Tehran, Iran.(Photo: Reuters)
         

The United States should stop abusing the power of force, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi has said, adding that Washington’s “risky behaviour” violates the basic norms of international relations.

Speaking to his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif over phone on Friday, Wang said Beijing will continue to pay a constructive role in maintaining peace and security in the Middle East.

The exchange between the two foreign ministers took place after a US airstrike in Baghdad killed Iran’s most prominent military commander, Qassem Soleimani, head of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a commander of Iraq’s Shia Hashd al-Shaabi, or Popular Mobilization Units.

“On January 4, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi took a telephone call from Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif,” the Chinese foreign ministry said in statement.

“Wang Yi said that the military adventurist act by the US goes against basic norms governing international relations and will aggravate tensions and turbulence in the region. China opposes the use of force in international relations”.

The statement added: “Military means will lead nowhere. Maximum pressure won’t work either. China urges the US to seek resolutions through dialogue instead of abusing force.”

Wang told Zarif that China will continue to uphold an objective and just position and play a constructive role in safeguarding peace and security in the Gulf region of the Middle East.

Zarif, according to the statement, stated Iran’s position on the attack targeting the Iranian commander.

He strongly condemned the flagrant action by the US and said it is bound to have serious consequences.

“Iran has sent a letter to the UN Secretary-General and hopes China can play an important role in preventing an escalation of regional tensions,” the statement added.

Chinese state media said the US action will trigger angry reactions across the volatile region.

“One certain thing is that the US action will cause much more anger and hostility than fear against the US in Iran and areas that support Iran. Since the war in Afghanistan, the US has killed many senior officials and even leaders of its deemed rivals,” the nationalistic tabloid, Global Times said in an editorial.

“With the high price it paid, did Washington successfully deter those in the Middle East who hate the US? The answer is apparently no. Anti-US forces have been growing all the time,” it added.

“It’s fair to say the US Middle East policy is a failure. Washington today cares more about how to woo American voters to support the current government. It has little interest in working out a long-term solution to the Middle East problem, but is more willing to conduct short-term operations.”

'Stop preaching sermons': Govt on 'targeted killing' of Sikh man in Pakistan
'Not interested in returning to Tata group in any capacity': Cyrus Mistry
2020 set to be action-packed year for Supreme Court
Ajit Pawar pockets finance, Aaditya Thackeray gets tourism in Maharashtra
WATCH: New Zealand batsman does a Yuvraj, hits six sixes in an over
Troll wants FBI to investigate Swara Bhasker, she has savage reply
'Had 301 wickets at 27 but...'Pathan reveals 'only regret' after retirement
Watch: Thousands gather in Iran for General Qassem Soleimani's funeral
