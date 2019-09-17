News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: On PM Modi-Trump’s Houston event, Jaishankar’s stinging swipe at Pakistan and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 21:09 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

On PM Modi-Trump’s Houston event, Jaishankar’s stinging swipe at Pakistan

Pakistan has been strikingly belligerent after New Delhi scrapped special status for Jammu and Kashmir, has accused India of human rights violations and more or less, held out threats of war. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday delivered New Delhi’s sharp comeback to the many threats that Islamabad had held, spoke about India’s “expectation” that it would gain control of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir one day and hurled a few darts at Pakistan as well.

Read full story here

Don’t force job quotas on the private sector | HT Editorial

Rajasthan is the latest to join the bandwagon of states proposing to provide job reservations in the private sector. It plans to reserve 75% of jobs for the local residents in the private sector, much as Andhra Pradesh did earlier this year through a law.

Read full story here

On birthday, PM Modi shares ‘special memories’, puts in a request

On his 69th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared some old snaps of his that he received from friends and encouraged people to share their memories with him on his website.

“Reliving precious moments and special memories. I have been receiving many old photos from various friends. I am sharing few such photos with a request- if you have such memories, kindly share them with me,” he tweeted.

Read full story here

Analysis| PM Narendra Modi in the US: What are the stakes?

Later this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the United States (US) to address the United Nations General Assembly in New York. During the trip, Modi will also visit Houston to engage the Indian diaspora and boost India’s economic ties with the US.

The significance of the Houston visit has been heightened by the fact the White House has announced that US President Donald Trump will participate in a major diaspora event to be held there.

Read full story here

India vs South Africa: ‘Don’t see many who bowl at 150 kmph’ - Lance Klusener’s massive praise of young Indian bowler

Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener is currently working with the Proteas as their assistant batting coach. However, he was associated with the Delhi District Cricket Association last season and spent a lot of time with a number of young Delhi players. Hence, he is not surprised with the rise of Navdeep Saini, the young fast bowler, who made a smashing debut in the T20I series against West Indies.

Read full story here

Angad Bedi finally addresses breaking up with Nora Fatehi to marry Neha Dhupia, says she’ll get ‘deserving partner’ soon

Bollywood actor Angad Bedi has finally opened up on breaking up with girlfriend Nora Fatehi and marrying wife Neha Dhupia soon afterwards last year. Talking to the ETimes, Angad says that Nora will find a ‘deserving partner’ soon.

Read full story here

Uber working on Ola Cabs-like OTP verification before starting a ride

Uber is testing a new feature that allows users to share a four digit code before starting a ride. The feature is quite similar to Ola Cabs’ OTP process before one starts a ride.

Uber, however, sends the code within the application instead of sending it in the SMS box. The feature isn’t available to all users right now and appears to be part of some beta testing.

Read full story here

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 21:09 IST