On birthday, PM Modi shares ‘special memories’, puts in a request

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 20:47 IST

On his 69th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared some old snaps of his that he received from friends and encouraged people to share their memories with him on his website.

“Reliving precious moments and special memories. I have been receiving many old photos from various friends. I am sharing few such photos with a request- if you have such memories, kindly share them with me,” he tweeted.

The pictures show PM Modi through various stages in his life. In one such picture, the PM can even be seen without a beard sitting cross-legged on the floor with a Swami Vivekanand portrait to his left. In another picture, a young Modi is shown sporting a dark black beard.

The PM also shared a website link where people can upload their memories with him. On clicking upon the link, it prompts the user for a name and password and you are good to share the images.

Here is a good place to do so:https://t.co/HHsiyIFqgc pic.twitter.com/HNKLMiVPJ5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2019

The PM, who is in Gujarat today, met his mother over lunch and sought her blessings.

Earlier in the day, the PM visited Sardar Sarovar Dam in Kevadia. Before that, the Prime Minister shared a video of the Statue of Unity in Kevadia of Narmada district. Modi had inaugurated the statue, billed as the tallest in the world, on the birth anniversary of India’ first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s on October 31 last year.

The celebrations for Modi’s birthday began at the stroke of midnight with Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari and the party’s Yuva Morcha activists cutting a cake at the India Gate.

A 569-kg laddoo was also unveiled at an event organised by Sulabh International, a non-profit organisation, to celebrate Modi’s birthday as ‘Swachhta Diwas’.

BJP chief and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, top Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, BSP supremo Mayawati, chief ministers of West Bengal, Telangana, Odisha and Delhi--Mamata Banerjee, K Chandrasekhar Rao, Naveen Patnaik and Arvind Kejriwal respectively--were among others who greeted Modi on his birthday.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 20:20 IST