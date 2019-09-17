PM Modi 69th birthday: PM Modi meets mother over lunch, seeks blessings

india

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 15:43 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turns 69 on Tuesday, met his mother Heeraben at her residence in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar to seek her blessings.

The PM then sat down to have a birthday lunch with his mother. The images showed the two enjoying what looked like a Gujarati thali.

Earlier in the day, the PM visited Sardar Sarovar Dam in Kevadia. Before that, the Prime Minister shared a video of the Statue of Unity in Kevadia of Narmada district. Modi had inaugurated the statue, billed as the tallest in the world, on the birth anniversary of India’ first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s on October 31 last year.

“Have a look at the majestic ‘Statue of Unity’, India’s tribute to the great Sardar Patel,” PM Modi tweeted along with a 1:30-minute video.

Read: Narendra Modi is a multi-faceted personality, writes Amit Shah

The Prime Minister also spent some time at the Khalvani Eco-Tourism site and a cactus garden in Kevadiya. He was accompanied by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

In 2014, the Prime Minister had received a gift of Rs 5001 from his mother on the occasion of his 64th birthday. He in turn donated it to the Jammu and Kashmir flood relief fund. In May, PM Modi had paid a visit to his mother and sought her blessings after the BJP’s massive victory in the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

The Prime Minister had met his mother on his 66th birthday in 2016 to seek her blessings. Last year, he spent his 68th birthday at his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi accompanied by a host of school children. He visited a primary school and celebrated his birthday with students. The prime minister also gave the students a number of gifts.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 15:02 IST