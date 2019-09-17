e-paper
PM Narendra Modi turns 69 today: Modi to visit Sardar Sarovar dam in Gujarat, will meet mother soon

Narendra Modi, who reached his home state late on Monday night, visit fly to Sardar Sarovar Dam in Kevadia. The Prime Minister will visit the dam, which he inaugurated in 2017, at a time when its water levels have reached the highest mark of 138.68 metres for the first time.

india Updated: Sep 17, 2019 09:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Kevadiya in Narmada district. He will be visiting Sardar Sarovar Dam shortly.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Kevadiya in Narmada district. He will be visiting Sardar Sarovar Dam shortly.(Photo: ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will spend his 69th birthday in his home state of Gujarat on Tuesday and visit the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Narmada district.

The Prime Minister is also expected to meet his nearly 99-year-old mother Heeraben, who lives near Gandhinagar.

Narendra Modi, who reached his home state late on Monday night, flew to Sardar Sarovar Dam in Kevadia this morning. The Prime Minister will visit the dam, which he inaugurated in 2017, at a time when its water levels have reached the highest mark of 138.68 metres for the first time.

“We look forward to welcome our beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modiji on his birthday 17th September at Kevadia to celebrate ‘Namami Devi Narmade Mahotsav’,” Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani had tweeted.

A Narmada Aarti will also be organised during Modi’s visit to the dam.

Modi had spent his 68th birthday last year in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi with school children. He had also offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 08:38 IST

